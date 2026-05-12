“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period is a useful test of whether a stock has created value through both price appreciation and income. For Franklin Resources Inc (NYSE: BEN), the buy-and-hold outcome over the past decade shows a modest total return driven primarily by dividends rather than share-price gains. Using a starting investment date of 05/12/2016 and an ending date of 05/11/2026, the numbers illustrate how dividend reinvestment shaped the overall result.

BEN 10-Year Return Details

BEN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2016 $10,000



05/12/2016 $14,382



05/11/2026 End date: 05/11/2026 Start price/share: $35.84 End price/share: $31.55 Starting shares: 279.02 Ending shares: 456.05 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.86 Total return: 43.89% Average annual return: 3.70% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,382.38

A $10,000 investment in Franklin Resources on 05/12/2016 would have grown to $14,382.38 by 05/11/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 43.89% and an annualized return of 3.70%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Franklin Resources’ 10-Year Return?

The most important takeaway is that BEN’s total return was supported far more by cash distributions than by capital appreciation. Over the period, the share price declined from $35.84 to $31.55. On price alone, the investment lost value. The positive overall result came from the company’s dividend stream and the compounding effect of reinvesting those dividends.

That dynamic is visible in the share count. An initial 279.02 shares grew to 456.05 shares through dividend reinvestment. In other words, the investor ended the period owning substantially more shares even though the stock finished below its starting price. For income-oriented equities, that distinction matters: total return can differ materially from the headline change in the share price.

At a Glance

Share price change: negative over the 10-year period

Total return: positive because dividends offset price weakness

Reinvestment effect: share count rose from 279.02 to 456.05

Annualized return: 3.70%

The Role of Dividends in BEN’s Long-Term Performance

Franklin Resources paid a cumulative $13.86 per share in dividends during the holding period. That is a meaningful figure relative to the initial purchase price and helps explain why the total return remained positive despite the lower ending share price.

Dividend reinvestment matters because each distribution purchases additional shares, which can then generate future dividends of their own. When a stock delivers limited capital appreciation, reinvested income often becomes the dominant contributor to compounding. BEN’s 10-year return profile is a clear example of that pattern.

Using the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.32 per share, the current dividend yield is approximately 4.18% based on the ending share price of $31.55. Measured against the original purchase price of $35.84, the current payout implies a yield on cost of about 3.68%.

How To Interpret This Buy-And-Hold Result

A 43.89% total return over 10 years is positive, but the annualized rate underscores that BEN was not a high-growth compounder during this period. The outcome suggests a stock that functioned more as an income vehicle than as a source of sustained multiple expansion or strong earnings-driven appreciation.

For asset managers such as Franklin Resources, long-term shareholder returns are often tied to a combination of factors: assets under management, market levels, investment performance, fee pressure, expense discipline, capital allocation, and the stability of client flows. Over time, changes in industry structure can also matter. The traditional active-management business has faced persistent pressure from lower-cost passive products, which has influenced growth rates and valuation multiples across the sector.

That context helps frame BEN’s decade-long result. The company generated enough cash to support meaningful dividends, but the stock price did not compound at a comparable pace. Investors evaluating the next decade would likely focus on whether earnings growth, net flows, margins, and product mix can improve enough to lift total return beyond dividend income alone.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in BEN grew to $14,382.38 over 10 years with dividends reinvested.

The total return was 43.89%, or 3.70% annualized.

The stock finished below its starting price, so dividends were the primary driver of performance.

BEN’s long-term return profile highlights why total return is more informative than price change alone.

Another often-cited observation on compounding is worth keeping in mind:

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” — Albert Einstein