“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASD: TROW) illustrates how total return in an asset-management stock is shaped by both share-price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. For long-term holders, TROW has historically offered a mix of regular cash distributions, balance-sheet strength, and direct exposure to equity-market levels through its fee-based business model. The key question is not simply whether the stock rose, but how a buy-and-hold position performed after including dividends over a full market cycle.

Using the period from 05/12/2016 through 05/11/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in T. Rowe Price would have grown to $19,971.44 with dividends reinvested. That translates to a total return of 99.65% and an average annual return of 7.16%.

TROW 10-Year Return Details

TROW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2016 $10,000



05/12/2016 $19,971



05/11/2026 End date: 05/11/2026 Start price/share: $75.61 End price/share: $104.75 Starting shares: 132.26 Ending shares: 190.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $41.68 Total return: 99.65% Average annual return: 7.16% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,971.44

The result is notable for two reasons. First, the ending value nearly doubled despite a share-price increase that was materially smaller than the total return figure. Second, the gap between price return and total return highlights the contribution of dividends and reinvestment over time. In other words, a meaningful portion of long-run shareholder value came from cash distributions being put back to work in additional shares.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

For T. Rowe Price, long-term returns generally reflect three interacting factors:

Underlying business economics: As an asset manager, T. Rowe Price benefits when assets under management remain resilient or grow, supporting management fees and profitability.

As an asset manager, T. Rowe Price benefits when assets under management remain resilient or grow, supporting management fees and profitability. Market sensitivity: Because client assets are tied to equity and fixed-income markets, revenue can be affected by market declines, shifts in investor allocations, and net client outflows.

Because client assets are tied to equity and fixed-income markets, revenue can be affected by market declines, shifts in investor allocations, and net client outflows. Dividend compounding: Reinvested dividends increase share count over time, allowing future dividends to be earned on a larger base.

The table above shows this compounding effect clearly. The initial $10,000 purchased 132.26 shares, while reinvestment increased the position to 190.59 shares by the end of the period. That share-count growth helped offset the fact that TROW’s ending stock price of $104.75 did not by itself account for the full gain in ending value.

Dividends and Reinvestment Matter

T. Rowe Price Group Inc paid $41.68 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10-year period examined here. For a dividend-paying financial stock, that income stream is not a side issue; it is a core element of total return analysis. Investors who focus only on the starting and ending stock price can materially understate the economic outcome of holding the shares.

The calculations above assume all dividends were reinvested using the closing price on the ex-dividend date. That assumption is important because it converts cash payouts into incremental ownership. Over a decade, the effect can be substantial, especially for a company with a long record of returning capital through regular dividends.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.2 per share, TROW has a current yield of approximately 4.96%. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend against the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the original entry price of $75.61 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 6.56%. That metric does not measure prospective return, but it does show how a growing dividend stream can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in TROW on 05/12/2016 grew to $19,971.44 by 05/11/2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 99.65%, equal to an average annual return of 7.16%.

The ending share count rose from 132.26 to 190.59 because dividends were reinvested.

TROW’s long-term return profile reflects both market-driven business performance and shareholder distributions.

At an annualized dividend rate of 5.2 per share, the stock’s current yield is about 4.96%, and yield on cost for the 2016 purchase price is 6.56%.

For long-horizon investors, the main lesson is straightforward: in dividend-paying financial stocks such as T. Rowe Price, total return can diverge significantly from price return alone. Evaluating TROW through the full lens of reinvested dividends, share accumulation, and income growth provides a more complete picture of what a decade of ownership actually delivered.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett