“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) illustrates how long-term total return is shaped by both capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment. Over the period from 05/12/2006 to 05/11/2026, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in DLR grew to $163,062.68, assuming all dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 1,531.97% and an annualized return of 14.97%.

DLR is a real estate investment trust focused on data center properties, a segment of commercial real estate tied to enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud computing, and network connectivity. That business profile matters in a long-horizon analysis: the return outcome reflects not just a rising share price, but also the market’s growing valuation of digital infrastructure assets over time.

DLR 20-Year Return Summary

DLR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/12/2006 $10,000



05/12/2006 $163,062



05/11/2026 End date: 05/11/2026 Start price/share: $26.00 End price/share: $196.24 Starting shares: 384.62 Ending shares: 831.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $67.67 Total return: 1,531.97% Average annual return: 14.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $163,062.68

The result is straightforward: over two decades, DLR delivered a strong compounded return, turning every $1 invested into more than $16 on a total return basis. That outcome was not driven solely by the stock rising from $26.00 to $196.24. Reinvested dividends materially increased the ending share count, from 384.62 shares at the outset to 831.62 shares by the end of the period.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Powered the 20-Year Total Return?

For long-term holders of dividend-paying stocks, total return typically comes from three sources:

Share price appreciation as the business grows and valuation changes over time.

as the business grows and valuation changes over time. Cash dividends paid along the way.

paid along the way. Dividend reinvestment, which increases share count and compounds future income and price gains.

In DLR’s case, the compounding effect is visible in the share count. Reinvested distributions added roughly 447 shares over the holding period, meaning a significant portion of the ending value came from owning more shares rather than simply benefiting from a higher stock price.

This is especially relevant for REITs. Because real estate investment trusts generally distribute a meaningful portion of taxable income, their long-run return profile often depends heavily on how dividends are treated. Looking only at price appreciation can materially understate the economic outcome.

Dividend Income, Reinvestment, and Yield on Cost

Over the 20-year period examined here, Digital Realty Trust paid $67.67 per share in cumulative dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price. That reinvestment assumption is central to the final result, because it converts cash distributions into additional ownership.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.88 per share, DLR has a current yield of approximately 2.49% using the ending share price of $196.24. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the initial $26.00 share price, the current dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 9.58%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer earns at today’s market price, but it does help explain why long-held dividend stocks can become increasingly productive income assets. As dividends grow over time, the cash income generated relative to the original cost basis can become meaningfully larger.

Key Takeaways From a 20-Year Buy-and-Hold in DLR

Compounding dominated the outcome. A near-15% annualized return over 20 years produced a very large gap between starting capital and ending value.

A near-15% annualized return over 20 years produced a very large gap between starting capital and ending value. Dividends were not incidental. Reinvestment meaningfully boosted share count and total return.

Reinvestment meaningfully boosted share count and total return. Total return tells the fuller story. For a REIT such as Digital Realty Trust, price performance alone misses an important part of the investment result.

For a REIT such as Digital Realty Trust, price performance alone misses an important part of the investment result. Time horizon mattered. A multi-cycle holding period can absorb market volatility and allow business growth, income, and reinvestment to work together.

Why the Business Model Matters

Digital Realty Trust operates in data center real estate, an area that has benefited from secular demand tied to data storage, connectivity, and enterprise computing needs. Over a long holding period, that positioning likely contributed to both operating growth and investor willingness to assign a premium to mission-critical infrastructure assets.

That said, long-term performance in REITs is rarely linear. Results can be influenced by interest-rate cycles, capital market conditions, occupancy trends, development execution, and access to financing. A 20-year retrospective shows what happened under one specific set of conditions; it also underscores how business quality and capital allocation can shape outcomes over time.

Before leaving, one more Buffett observation remains relevant to any long-duration holding period:

“Only when the tide goes out do you discover who’s been swimming naked.” — Warren Buffett