“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.
|Start date:
|03/19/2015
|
|End date:
|03/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$38.72
|End price/share:
|$152.73
|Starting shares:
|258.26
|Ending shares:
|258.26
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|294.45%
|Average annual return:
|14.70%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$39,442.15
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,442.15 today (as of 03/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 294.45% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell