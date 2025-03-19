Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

KEYS 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 03/19/2015
$10,000

03/19/2015		   $39,442

03/18/2025
End date: 03/18/2025
Start price/share: $38.72
End price/share: $152.73
Starting shares: 258.26
Ending shares: 258.26
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 294.45%
Average annual return: 14.70%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $39,442.15

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.70%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,442.15 today (as of 03/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 294.45% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell