One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a ten year holding period for an investor who was considering Loews Corp. (NYSE: L) back in 2015, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

L 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/19/2015 $10,000



03/19/2015 $22,370



03/18/2025 End date: 03/18/2025 Start price/share: $40.85 End price/share: $86.94 Starting shares: 244.80 Ending shares: 257.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.52 Total return: 123.69% Average annual return: 8.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,370.87

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $22,370.87 today (as of 03/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 123.69% (something to think about: how might L shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Loews Corp. paid investors a total of $2.52/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .25/share, we calculate that L has a current yield of approximately 0.29%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .25 against the original $40.85/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.71%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“I rarely think the market is right. I believe non-dividend stocks aren’t much more than baseball cards. They are worth what you can convince someone to pay for it.” — Mark Cuban