“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

04/02/2025 End date: 04/02/2025 Start price/share: $18.36 End price/share: $10.56 Starting shares: 544.66 Ending shares: 544.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -42.48% Average annual return: -10.47% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,752.32

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,752.32 today (as of 04/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.48% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch