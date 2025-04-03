“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/03/2020
|
|End date:
|04/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$18.36
|End price/share:
|$10.56
|Starting shares:
|544.66
|Ending shares:
|544.66
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-42.48%
|Average annual return:
|-10.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,752.32
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,752.32 today (as of 04/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.48% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch