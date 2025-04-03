Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Warner Bros Discovery Inc (NASD: WBD)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

WBD 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 04/03/2020
$10,000

04/03/2020		   $5,752

04/02/2025
End date: 04/02/2025
Start price/share: $18.36
End price/share: $10.56
Starting shares: 544.66
Ending shares: 544.66
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: -42.48%
Average annual return: -10.47%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $5,752.32

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -10.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $5,752.32 today (as of 04/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -42.48% (something to think about: how might WBD shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:
“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch