“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can offer a clearer view of what long-term equity ownership actually delivers. For FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), a $10,000 investment made in late May 2016 and held through late May 2026 produced a strong total return, supported by both share price appreciation and dividend reinvestment. The result illustrates how compounding works over time in a large-cap transportation and logistics business tied closely to global trade, e-commerce activity, fuel costs, and operating efficiency.

FedEx 10-Year Return at a Glance

FDX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/31/2016 $10,000



05/31/2016 $29,206



05/27/2026 End date: 05/27/2026 Start price/share: $164.97 End price/share: $411.78 Starting shares: 60.62 Ending shares: 70.94 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.36 Total return: 192.13% Average annual return: 11.32% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $29,206.32

Over the full period, the investment grew from $10,000 to $29,206.32, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 192.13% and an average annual return of 11.32%. Put simply, FedEx nearly tripled the original investment over the decade measured here.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The outcome came from two sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price increased from $164.97 to $411.78.

the share price increased from $164.97 to $411.78. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends purchased additional shares over time, raising the share count from 60.62 to 70.94.

This distinction matters. Price return alone captures only the change in the stock price. Total return also includes the contribution from dividends, which can become increasingly meaningful across longer holding periods, particularly when those dividends are reinvested systematically.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected Results

FedEx paid $35.36 per share in cumulative dividends over the 10-year period used in this analysis. Reinvesting those distributions increased the investor’s ownership stake, which in turn allowed subsequent dividends and future price appreciation to compound on a larger base of shares.

That is visible in the ending share count. The initial $10,000 purchase bought 60.62 shares, but dividend reinvestment lifted the final position to 70.94 shares. In other words, the investor ended the period with more shares than were originally purchased, without adding new capital.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

FedEx Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.80 per share, FDX has a current yield of approximately 1.41% using the ending share price shown above.

Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the $5.80 annualized dividend and the starting price of $164.97, the yield on cost is about 3.52%.

That figure does not measure current valuation, but it does help illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why a 10-Year View Matters for FedEx

FedEx is not a low-volatility utility-style equity. Its earnings and valuation can be influenced by shipment volumes, pricing discipline, operating margins, labor and transportation costs, fuel prices, and the health of industrial and consumer demand. Over a decade, investors also had to absorb multiple macroeconomic shifts, including changes in trade patterns, pandemic-era disruptions, and normalization in freight demand.

That makes the long-term return more informative than any single-year result. A decade-long lens captures how an operating business navigates cycles rather than how a stock performs during one favorable or unfavorable stretch.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in FedEx on 05/31/2016 grew to $29,206.32 by 05/27/2026.

Total return was 192.13%, with an annualized return of 11.32%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 60.62 to 70.94.

FedEx paid $35.36 per share in cumulative dividends over the period analyzed.

Using a $5.80 annualized dividend rate, the current yield is approximately 1.41%, and yield on cost is about 3.52%.

A result like this underscores a basic principle of long-term equity investing: total return is shaped not just by where a stock trades today versus where it traded years ago, but also by what happens to the cash flows distributed along the way and whether those cash flows are reinvested.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett