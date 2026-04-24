“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

NVIDIA stock has become one of the clearest modern examples of how a long-term buy-and-hold strategy can create extraordinary wealth when a company compounds through multiple technology cycles. Short-term market moves are inherently unpredictable, but over long periods the dominant drivers of return are business execution, earnings power, and the market’s willingness to assign a higher value to that growth. In NVIDIA’s case, a patient 20-year holding period produced an outcome that would have been difficult to envision at the outset.

This review looks at what happened to a $10,000 investment in shares of NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA) purchased on April 24, 2006 and held through April 23, 2026, with dividends reinvested. The result illustrates not only the scale of NVIDIA’s share-price appreciation, but also the mathematics of compounding over an extended horizon.

NVDA 20-Year Return Details

NVDA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/24/2006 $10,000



04/24/2006 $4,538,283



04/23/2026 End date: 04/23/2026 Start price/share: $0.48 End price/share: $199.64 Starting shares: 20,833.33 Ending shares: 22,719.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.23 Total return: 45,256.90% Average annual return: 35.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $4,538,283.48

A $10,000 investment in NVDA over this 20-year period would have grown to $4,538,283.48 as of 04/23/2026, based on the figures above. That equates to a total return of 45,256.90% and an annualized return of 35.76%. Put differently, the investment did not simply benefit from a one-time rerating; it compounded at an exceptional pace for two decades.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove NVIDIA’s Long-Term Return?

The dominant factor was capital appreciation. NVIDIA evolved from a graphics-chip specialist into a foundational semiconductor and computing platform company with exposure to gaming, data centers, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and accelerated workloads. Over time, that business expansion translated into substantially higher revenue, earnings power, and market capitalization.

That distinction matters. In a long-term stock return analysis, total return can come from two sources:

Share price appreciation — the increase in the stock price over time.

— the increase in the stock price over time. Reinvested dividends — cash distributions used to buy additional shares.

For NVIDIA, nearly all of the wealth creation in this period came from the first component. The dividend contribution was positive, but modest relative to the scale of the share-price advance.

The Role of Dividends in NVDA Total Return

NVIDIA paid a total of $0.23 per share in dividends over the 20-year holding period. Reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 20,833.33 to 22,719.34 shares. That is a useful reminder that even a low-yielding stock can produce incremental gains through dividend reinvestment, though in NVIDIA’s case the effect was secondary to the stock’s price appreciation.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.04 per share, NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.02%. Measured against the original 2006 purchase price of $0.48 per share, that same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 4.17%.

Why the Time Horizon Matters

Returns of this magnitude tend to obscure an important reality: a 20-year holding period inevitably includes volatility, drawdowns, and periods when the investment thesis appears less obvious. Semiconductor stocks are cyclical, valuation multiples can compress sharply, and leadership within technology regularly changes. A buy-and-hold approach only captures long-run compounding if the underlying business continues to strengthen through those disruptions.

That is the practical lesson from NVIDIA’s long-term performance. Time alone does not guarantee superior returns, but time combined with sustained business execution can be extraordinarily powerful. When a company expands into larger markets, develops durable competitive advantages, and compounds cash flows over many years, the stock’s long-run result can diverge dramatically from its short-term fluctuations.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in NVIDIA in April 2006 grew to $4,538,283.48 by April 2026.

The 20-year total return was 45,256.90%.

The annualized return was 35.76%.

Most of the return came from share-price appreciation, not dividends.

Dividend reinvestment modestly increased the share count and added to total return.

One final observation from Charlie Munger remains relevant to any long-duration investment result:

“Waiting helps you as an investor and a lot of people just can’t stand to wait. If you didn’t get the deferred-gratification gene, you’ve got to work very hard to overcome that.” — Charlie Munger