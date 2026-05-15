“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. For Omnicom Group, Inc. (NYSE: OMC), the key question is not simply whether the share price rose or fell, but how the stock performed on a total return basis once dividends and reinvestment are included. Using a hypothetical $10,000 investment made in May 2016, the results show a modest long-term return driven primarily by income rather than capital appreciation.

OMC 10-Year Return Details

OMC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2016 $10,000



05/16/2016 $12,000



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $84.26 End price/share: $71.58 Starting shares: 118.68 Ending shares: 167.63 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.40 Total return: 19.99% Average annual return: 1.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $12,000.07

What the 10-Year Return Shows

Over the period from 05/16/2016 to 05/14/2026, a $10,000 investment in Omnicom Group grew to $12,000.07, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates into a total return of 19.99% and an annualized return of 1.84%.

The underlying share price declined from $84.26 to $71.58 over the period, so the investment outcome was not driven by price appreciation. Instead, the bulk of the return came from dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment. That distinction matters: OMC produced a positive total return even though the stock finished below its initial purchase price.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Mattered

Omnicom Group paid a total of $26.40 per share in dividends during the 10-year holding period. Reinvesting those payouts increased the share count from 118.68 shares to 167.63 shares. In practical terms, the investor ended the period owning substantially more shares than at the start, which helped offset weak share-price performance.

This is a useful illustration of how total return differs from price return:

Price return measures only the change in the stock price.

measures only the change in the stock price. Total return includes both price change and cash dividends.

includes both price change and cash dividends. Reinvested total return adds the compounding effect of using each dividend to buy additional shares.

For established dividend payers such as Omnicom, that difference can be material over long holding periods, especially when price appreciation is limited.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, OMC has a current yield of approximately 4.47% using the ending share price of $71.58.

Another way to evaluate the income stream is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $84.26 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 5.31%.

That measure does not describe what a new investor would earn at today’s price; rather, it shows how the dividend income has evolved relative to the original capital committed. For long-term holders, it can be a useful way to gauge the income productivity of an investment over time.

Key Takeaways From the OMC Investment Result

A $10,000 investment in Omnicom Group in May 2016 grew to about $12,000 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

The total return was positive, but modest, at 19.99% over 10 years.

The share price declined over the holding period, meaning dividends were the main source of return.

Dividend reinvestment significantly increased the ending share count.

The stock’s current yield is about 4.47%, while yield on cost for the 2016 purchase works out to 5.31%.

In short, the 10-year result for Omnicom Group was an example of an income-supported equity return rather than a price-led compounding story. The outcome underscores a basic point in dividend investing: a stock can generate a positive long-term total return even when capital gains are limited, but the quality of that return depends heavily on the durability of the dividend stream and the reinvestment assumptions behind it.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Based on my own personal experience, both as an investor in recent years and an expert witness in years past, rarely do more than three or four variables really count. Everything else is noise.” — Martin Whitman