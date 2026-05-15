“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price moves. For shareholders of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF), the decade beginning in May 2016 produced a strong total return, driven by substantial share-price appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested dividends.

Using a dividend reinvestment framework, a hypothetical $10,000 investment in CF on 05/16/2016 would have grown to $56,185.78 by 05/14/2026. That translates to a 461.70% total return and an average annual return of 18.84%.

CF 10-Year Return at a Glance

CF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/16/2016 $10,000



05/16/2016 $56,185



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $28.62 End price/share: $122.97 Starting shares: 349.41 Ending shares: 456.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.20 Total return: 461.70% Average annual return: 18.84% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $56,185.78

The result is notable both in absolute and annualized terms. A fivefold increase in value over 10 years is not simply a function of one strong year; it reflects the cumulative effect of a rising share price, regular dividend payments, and reinvestment that increased the investor’s share count from 349.41 to 456.78.

These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, using dividend reinvestment at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

What Drove CF’s 10-Year Total Return?

CF Industries is a major nitrogen fertilizer producer, and its earnings power is closely linked to agricultural demand, fertilizer pricing, and input costs, particularly natural gas. That operating profile tends to produce cyclicality: periods of margin pressure can be followed by periods of sharply improved profitability when industry conditions tighten. Over a full decade, investors were rewarded for holding through that volatility.

In CF’s case, the investment outcome was driven primarily by capital appreciation, with dividends providing an additional tailwind. The share price rose from $28.62 to $122.97, while reinvested dividends added meaningful incremental exposure over time. The combination matters: even a relatively modest current yield can contribute materially to long-run returns when distributions are reinvested consistently.

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Count Growth

Over the period shown above, CF Industries paid $14.20 per share in cumulative dividends used for reinvestment. That increased the hypothetical investor’s holdings by more than 100 shares. In practical terms, dividend reinvestment strengthened the final result in two ways:

It converted cash distributions into additional shares.

Those additional shares then participated in later price gains and future dividend payments.

This is the basic mechanics of total return compounding. For companies that maintain regular cash distributions, reinvestment can have a substantial effect over long holding periods, especially when returns are measured across a full market cycle rather than a single year.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2 per share, CF has a current yield of approximately 1.63% using the ending share price of $122.97.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2016 entry price of $28.62, the current $2 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 5.70%.

For clarity:

Current yield = current annual dividend divided by the current share price.

= current annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost = current annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn today, but it is useful for showing how income generation can improve for long-term holders when a company sustains or raises its dividend over time.

Key Takeaways From CF’s 2016-2026 Performance

A $10,000 investment in CF Industries in May 2016 grew to $56,185.78 by May 2026 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 461.70%, equal to an average annual return of 18.84%.

Share-price appreciation was the largest contributor, with reinvested dividends adding incremental compounding.

The investor’s share count increased from 349.41 to 456.78 through dividend reinvestment.

At a $2 annualized dividend rate, current yield is about 1.63%, while yield on cost for a 2016 buyer is about 5.70%.

More broadly, CF’s 10-year result illustrates a core principle of equity investing: long-term outcomes are often determined less by interim volatility than by the combination of business performance, valuation changes, and disciplined reinvestment over time.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham