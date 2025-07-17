“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASD: CZR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|07/17/2020
|
|End date:
|07/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$38.00
|End price/share:
|$30.00
|Starting shares:
|263.16
|Ending shares:
|263.16
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-21.05%
|Average annual return:
|-4.62%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,893.81
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.62%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,893.81 today (as of 07/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.05% (something to think about: how might CZR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt