Comfort Systems USA Inc (NYSE: FIX) is an example of how long-term compounding can reshape an equity investment. Over the 20-year period from 05/15/2006 through 05/14/2026, a $10,000 investment in FIX, assuming dividends were reinvested, would have grown to $1,862,439.95. That outcome reflects both substantial share price appreciation and the incremental benefit of dividend reinvestment over time.

The result underscores a central feature of exceptional long-term stock returns: the largest gains often come not from headline dividend yield, but from sustained business growth, rising earnings power, and the compounding effect of holding through multiple market cycles. In that context, Comfort Systems USA’s long-run performance stands out.

FIX 20-Year Total Return

FIX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/15/2006 $10,000



05/15/2006 $1,862,439



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $13.62 End price/share: $2,042.36 Starting shares: 734.21 Ending shares: 911.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $9.37 Total return: 18,515.95% Average annual return: 29.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $1,862,439.95

As the table shows, the annualized total return was 29.85% over the full period. On a cumulative basis, that translates to an 18,515.95% total return, turning $10,000 into nearly $1.86 million by 05/14/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Long-Term Return in FIX?

The dominant driver was share price appreciation. FIX rose from $13.62 per share at the start of the period to $2,042.36 at the end. Dividend reinvestment added to the result, but this was not primarily a high-yield story. It was a business-performance story reflected in the stock price over time.

Comfort Systems USA operates in mechanical and electrical contracting, with exposure to commercial, industrial, and institutional construction as well as service and maintenance activity. Businesses in these areas can benefit from long-duration demand tied to building systems, retrofit work, data center construction, healthcare facilities, education projects, manufacturing investment, and infrastructure-related activity. Over long periods, companies that execute well in fragmented service markets can also gain from acquisition-driven expansion and scale advantages.

That broader context matters because extraordinary stock returns are usually tied to a combination of factors:

Revenue and earnings growth over an extended period

A business model that remains relevant across cycles

Capital allocation discipline, including acquisitions and shareholder returns

A valuation that expanded alongside improving operating performance

The Role of Dividend Reinvestment

Over the past 20 years, Comfort Systems USA Inc paid $9.37 per share in dividends, and the return analysis above assumes those dividends were reinvested into additional shares on the closing price of each ex-dividend date. That increased the share count from 734.21 shares initially to 911.49 shares by the end of the period.

In practical terms, reinvestment contributed in two ways:

It increased the number of shares owned over time.

Those additional shares then participated in subsequent price appreciation.

This is the core mechanism of dividend compounding. Even when a stock’s current yield is modest, reinvestment can still enhance long-run outcomes if the underlying business continues to compound in value.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.20 per share, FIX has a current yield of approximately 0.16% using the ending share price shown above. By comparison, using the original purchase price of $13.62 per share, the same annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 23.49%.

Yield on cost does not measure what a new buyer earns today; it measures how the current dividend stream compares with the original entry price. For long-term holders of successful dividend growers, yield on cost can become very large even when the stock’s current market yield remains low.

Key Takeaways From FIX’s 20-Year Performance

A $10,000 investment in FIX in May 2006 grew to $1,862,439.95 by May 2026.

The total return over that span was 18,515.95%.

The annualized return was 29.85%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 734.21 to 911.49 shares.

The current dividend yield is modest, but long-term holders have a much higher yield on original cost.

FIX’s long-term chart is a reminder that outsized wealth creation in equities often comes from holding a strong business through time rather than trading around short-term price moves. When a company compounds operationally for years and investors stay invested, the mathematics of total return can become unusually powerful.

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch