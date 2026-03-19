“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. The core idea is that an investor should be comfortable owning a business through complete market cycles, allowing fundamental value creation to do the heavy lifting.

How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charter Communications Inc (NASD: CHTR), one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States? Below, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock made in early 2016, using total return data from the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

CHTR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/21/2016 $10,000



03/21/2016 $10,314



03/18/2026 End date: 03/18/2026 Start price/share: $202.68 End price/share: $209.00 Starting shares: 49.34 Ending shares: 49.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 3.12% Average annual return: 0.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,314.27

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.31%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $10,314.27 today (as of 03/18/2026), assuming dividends (if any) were taken in cash and not reinvested. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 3.12% over the full period, meaning that nearly all of the return came from modest share price appreciation, with no contribution from dividends.

For context, that outcome is materially below the performance that a passive investor would have achieved in a broad U.S. equity index over the same horizon. Over long time frames, the S&P 500 has historically delivered mid- to high-single-digit annualized total returns. Against that backdrop, CHTR’s 0.31% average annual return illustrates the risk that even well-known, large-cap names can underperform when purchased at demanding valuations or during periods when their industry faces structural headwinds.

Charter operates in the U.S. cable and broadband sector, a business characterized by:

High fixed costs and significant capital expenditure requirements as networks are upgraded and expanded.

Intense competition from fiber-to-the-home providers, wireless operators offering fixed wireless access, and streaming services that erode traditional video revenues.

Regulatory and political scrutiny around pricing, service quality, and industry consolidation.

Despite these challenges, Charter has spent much of the last decade focusing on broadband growth, improving customer relationships, and aggressively repurchasing shares as a primary tool for capital return. Unlike many income-oriented names, Charter has not historically emphasized cash dividends for shareholders, which explains the zero dividend reinvestment figure in the table above. Investors in CHTR have therefore relied almost entirely on share price appreciation for total return.

From a Buffett-style perspective, the Charter example underscores several key considerations for long-horizon investors:

Entry price matters. Even a fundamentally solid business can produce lackluster long-term returns if purchased at too high a multiple of earnings or free cash flow.

Even a fundamentally solid business can produce lackluster long-term returns if purchased at too high a multiple of earnings or free cash flow. Industry dynamics evolve. Secular changes in how consumers access video and data, and the rise of competing technologies, can compress growth rates and margins over time.

Secular changes in how consumers access video and data, and the rise of competing technologies, can compress growth rates and margins over time. Capital allocation is critical. Management decisions on leverage, buybacks, and investment in the network can meaningfully influence per-share outcomes over a decade.

Long-term investing does not guarantee strong returns; rather, it amplifies both the benefits of owning durable franchises and the opportunity costs of tying capital to businesses or industries that ultimately fail to compound value at attractive rates.

On a total return basis, the modest $314.27 gain on a $10,000 starting investment leaves investors with an important question: how might CHTR shares perform over the next 10 years, given the continued rollout of higher-speed broadband, ongoing competition from alternative access technologies, and any future shifts in Charter’s capital return policy?

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger