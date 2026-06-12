“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long holding period can materially change the economics of an equity investment, particularly when share-price appreciation is combined with dividend reinvestment. For Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), a hypothetical $10,000 investment made in mid-2016 and held through June 2026 produced a strong total return, illustrating how patient ownership in a large U.S. bank can compound over time despite periodic market volatility.

The central result is straightforward: an initial $10,000 investment in Bank of America stock on 06/13/2016 would have grown to $50,677.10 by 06/11/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 406.74% and an average annual return of 17.62%.

Bank of America 10-Year Investment Result

BAC 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/13/2016 $10,000



06/13/2016 $50,677



06/11/2026 End date: 06/11/2026 Start price/share: $13.60 End price/share: $55.16 Starting shares: 735.29 Ending shares: 918.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.66 Total return: 406.74% Average annual return: 17.62% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,677.10

The magnitude of the outcome is notable, but the composition of the return matters just as much. Bank of America delivered gains from two sources: a substantial rise in the share price and a growing stream of cash dividends that, when reinvested, increased the investor’s share count over time.

What Drove the 10-Year Return?

At the start of the period, $10,000 purchased 735.29 shares at $13.60 per share. By the end of the period, the position had grown to 918.68 shares because dividends were reinvested. With the stock at $55.16, that larger share base amplified the ending value.

In practical terms, the return profile reflects three forces:

Share-price appreciation: Bank of America stock rose from $13.60 to $55.16 over the period.

Bank of America stock rose from $13.60 to $55.16 over the period. Cash dividends: The company paid a cumulative $7.66 per share in dividends during the holding period.

The company paid a cumulative $7.66 per share in dividends during the holding period. Reinvestment: Those dividends bought additional shares, allowing future dividends and price gains to compound on a larger position.

This is a useful reminder that total return can differ materially from price return alone, especially in mature financial stocks that pay regular dividends.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Growth

Dividend reinvestment is often underestimated because its effect is gradual rather than dramatic. In this case, the investor’s share count increased from 735.29 to 918.68 without any additional capital contribution beyond the original $10,000. That incremental ownership became increasingly valuable as Bank of America’s share price rose.

For return analysis, this distinction is important. A stock can generate respectable wealth creation even if a meaningful portion of the result comes from reinvested distributions rather than from valuation expansion alone. In bank stocks, where capital return policies can evolve with earnings power and regulatory conditions, dividend growth and reinvestment can be a significant part of the long-term equation.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.12 per share, BAC has a current yield of approximately 2.03% using the ending share price of $55.16. That represents the income yield available at today’s market value.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $1.12 annualized dividend and the 2016 entry price of $13.60, the yield on cost works out to 8.24%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer will earn at the current market price, but it does show how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a successful long-term position.

Why the Starting Point Matters

The 2016 starting date is significant. Bank of America was still trading far below its pre-financial-crisis highs, and U.S. banks were operating in a post-crisis environment shaped by tighter regulation, stronger capital standards, and years of balance-sheet repair. Over the following decade, the company benefited from higher profitability, capital return capacity, and a normalization in investor sentiment toward large banks.

That context does not diminish the result, but it does help explain it. A 10-year outcome of this scale typically reflects not only business performance, but also the valuation level at which the investment began.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Bank of America on 06/13/2016 grew to $50,677.10 by 06/11/2026.

Total return was 406.74%, with an average annual return of 17.62%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 735.29 to 918.68.

The current annualized dividend of $1.12 implies a current yield of about 2.03% at $55.16 per share.

Using the original $13.60 purchase price, yield on cost is 8.24%.

Long-term stock returns are rarely linear, and Bank of America undoubtedly experienced periods of sharp volatility during this 10-year span. Even so, the full-period result shows how time, reinvested dividends, and a favorable starting valuation can combine to produce substantial compounding.

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis