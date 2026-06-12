“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Snap-On, Inc. (NYSE: SNA) produced a strong long-term total return, illustrating how durable business performance, share-price appreciation, and dividend reinvestment can combine over time. For investors evaluating SNA as a long-duration holding, the historical result offers a useful case study in compounding.

Long holding periods test more than conviction. They require a business to navigate multiple economic cycles, shifts in demand, inflation, and changes in capital markets. Snap-On, known for professional tools, diagnostics, equipment, and repair solutions serving technicians and industrial users, has operated in end markets where brand strength, distribution reach, and recurring customer relationships can matter significantly over time.

SNA 20-Year Return Overview

Using a starting date in 2006 and assuming dividends were reinvested, a $10,000 investment in Snap-On would have grown to $154,486.25 by 06/11/2026. That translates to a total return of 1,444.10% and an average annual return of 14.66%.

SNA 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/12/2006 $10,000



06/12/2006 $154,486



06/11/2026 End date: 06/11/2026 Start price/share: $39.69 End price/share: $384.67 Starting shares: 251.95 Ending shares: 401.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $70.07 Total return: 1,444.10% Average annual return: 14.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $154,486.25

Those results indicate that the long-term outcome was driven by both substantial price appreciation and the cumulative effect of reinvested dividends. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Snap-On’s Total Return?

Snap-On’s 20-year buy-and-hold return can be broken into three core elements:

Share-price gains: The stock rose from $39.69 to $384.67 per share over the measurement period.

The stock rose from $39.69 to $384.67 per share over the measurement period. Cash dividends: Snap-On paid $70.07 per share in dividends over the period used in this analysis.

Snap-On paid $70.07 per share in dividends over the period used in this analysis. Reinvestment effects: Reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 251.95 to 401.41 shares, materially lifting ending value.

This breakdown matters because total return is not the same as price return. A stock can generate a meaningfully higher long-term result when dividends are consistently paid and reinvested, especially across decades rather than quarters.

Dividend Growth, Yield, and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $9.76 per share, SNA has a current yield of approximately 2.54%. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price.

Using the 2006 entry price of $39.69 per share, Snap-On’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 24.59%.

That figure highlights an important distinction:

Current yield measures income relative to today’s share price.

measures income relative to today’s share price. Yield on cost measures income relative to the investor’s original purchase price.

For long-term holders of dividend growth stocks, yield on cost can rise substantially when the underlying company increases its payout over many years.

Why the Holding Period Matters

A 20-year span includes more than one market regime. Investors in SNA over this period would have held through the global financial crisis, the pandemic-driven market shock, inflation pressures, and shifts in industrial activity. The significance of the result is not that the path was smooth, but that the business and the shareholder return profile proved resilient enough to compound through volatility.

That is one reason buy-and-hold analysis can be valuable. It frames a stock not as a short-term price quote, but as a claim on a business that either does or does not create value over time. In Snap-On’s case, the historical record over this period shows meaningful value creation for a patient shareholder who reinvested distributions.

Key Takeaway on SNA’s 20-Year Buy-and-Hold Performance

For the period from 06/12/2006 to 06/11/2026, Snap-On delivered a strong long-term buy-and-hold outcome. A $10,000 investment grew to more than $154,000, supported by a combination of capital appreciation, dividend income, and compounding through reinvestment. For anyone studying SNA’s long-term return profile, the central lesson is straightforward: over extended periods, business durability and disciplined reinvestment can matter as much as the entry price.

Another enduring investment principle is worth keeping in view:

“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch