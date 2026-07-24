“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Align Technology Inc. (NASD: ALGN) has delivered a solid long-term share price gain over the past decade, illustrating how a buy-and-hold investment in a growth-oriented medical technology company can compound over time. For investors evaluating long-duration equity returns, a simple question is useful: what would a $10,000 investment in Align Technology made in 2016 be worth today?

Using the holding period from 07/25/2016 through 07/23/2026, the answer is $19,986.30. That result reflects a near doubling of the original investment, driven entirely by share price appreciation, since Align Technology has not historically been a dividend-paying stock. The outcome amounts to a total return of 99.88%, or an average annual return of 7.17% over the period shown.

Align Technology 10-Year Return Details

ALGN 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2016 $10,000



07/25/2016 $19,986



07/23/2026 End date: 07/23/2026 Start price/share: $84.17 End price/share: $168.24 Starting shares: 118.81 Ending shares: 118.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 99.88% Average annual return: 7.17% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,986.30

What Drove the Return?

The return profile is straightforward. Align Technology did not add to shareholder returns through dividends during this period, so the full gain came from the stock price rising from $84.17 to $168.24. The share count remained unchanged at 118.81 because there were no dividend reinvestments to increase the position over time.

That distinction matters. For dividend-paying companies, total return can materially exceed the raw share price gain because reinvested cash distributions compound into additional shares. In Align Technology’s case, the price return and total return are effectively the same.

How to Interpret a 7.17% Annualized Return

An average annual return of 7.17% over roughly ten years is respectable, but the more important point is how compounding works over extended holding periods. A near-100% total return may appear modest relative to shorter bursts of market enthusiasm, yet it still represents a meaningful increase in capital when sustained over a full decade.

Long-term results also tend to smooth out the volatility that growth stocks can experience along the way. Align Technology, like many companies tied to medical devices, orthodontics, and consumer healthcare demand, has faced changing market expectations over time. A decade-long holding period captures the underlying business trajectory more effectively than a narrow entry or exit window.

What Align Technology Does

Align Technology is best known for the Invisalign clear aligner system and for digital orthodontic tools used by dental professionals. That business mix gives the company exposure to both healthcare technology adoption and elective dental treatment trends. As a result, the stock has often been evaluated through a growth framework rather than an income framework.

For that reason, historical returns in ALGN are typically tied to factors such as revenue growth, margins, case volume, product adoption, competitive positioning, and valuation multiples rather than dividend policy.

At a Glance

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Holding period: 07/25/2016 to 07/23/2026

Ending value: $19,986.30

Total return: 99.88%

Annualized return: 7.17%

Dividend contribution: none

As shown above, a $10,000 investment in Align Technology 10 years ago would have grown to $19,986.30 as of 07/23/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 99.88%. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch