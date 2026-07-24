“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HII) produced a solid total return over the past decade, with both capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment contributing to the result. Using a $10,000 starting investment on 07/25/2016 and holding through 07/23/2026, the position grew to $20,610.32, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome translates to a cumulative total return of 106.19% and an average annual return of 7.50%. For a company operating in naval shipbuilding, defense systems, and related technical services, the result highlights how long-duration ownership can compound value even when the starting dividend yield is modest.

HII 10-Year Return Details

HII 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/25/2016 $10,000



07/25/2016 $20,610



07/23/2026 End date: 07/23/2026 Start price/share: $168.51 End price/share: $287.09 Starting shares: 59.34 Ending shares: 71.82 Dividends reinvested/share: $42.32 Total return: 106.19% Average annual return: 7.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,610.32

In practical terms, a shareholder who bought HII in mid-2016 and reinvested each dividend would have roughly doubled the original capital over the period. The ending value reflects not only the rise in the stock price from $168.51 to $287.09, but also the accumulation of additional shares through dividend reinvestment.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected Total Return

Over the 10-year holding period, Huntington Ingalls Industries paid a cumulative $42.32 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 59.34 shares to 71.82 shares. That increase in ownership mattered: more shares meant a larger claim on future dividends and a larger ending position value.

This is an important distinction when evaluating long-term stock performance. Price return alone captures only the change in the stock price. Total return includes both price appreciation and cash distributions, with reinvestment allowing those distributions to compound over time. For dividend-paying equities, total return is usually the more informative measure.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.52 per share, HII has a current dividend yield of approximately 1.92%, using the ending share price of $287.09. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2016 entry price of $168.51 per share, the current annualized dividend of $5.52 implies a yield on cost of about 3.28%. That figure differs from current yield because it reflects the income generated relative to the original capital committed, not the stock’s present market value.

What the 10-Year HII Return Shows

The HII example underscores several features of long-term equity compounding:

Moderate dividend yields can still make a meaningful contribution to total return when reinvested consistently.

Share accumulation through reinvestment can materially lift ending value over long holding periods.

Total return provides a more complete performance picture than price change alone.

For industrial and defense businesses, patience can matter as much as timing, given multiyear contract cycles and periodic valuation swings.

Huntington Ingalls Industries occupies a specialized position in the U.S. defense industrial base, with major exposure to naval shipbuilding programs and related mission support work. Businesses with that profile often combine relatively steady end-market demand with long execution timelines, which can make long-range return analysis especially useful.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“This company looks cheap, that company looks cheap, but the overall economy could completely screw it up. The key is to wait. Sometimes the hardest thing to do is to do nothing.” — David Tepper