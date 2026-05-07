“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Electronic Arts, Inc. stock, a $10,000 investment made in May 2021 produced a positive total return by May 2026, supported primarily by share-price appreciation and modestly enhanced by dividend reinvestment.

This review examines the five-year total return of shares of Electronic Arts, Inc. (NASD: EA), assuming dividends were reinvested. The result: a $10,000 investment grew to $14,476.89 over the period ending 05/06/2026, representing a total return of 44.78% and an average annual return of 7.68%.

Electronic Arts 5-Year Return at a Glance

EA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/07/2021 $10,000



05/07/2021 $14,476



05/06/2026 End date: 05/06/2026 Start price/share: $142.42 End price/share: $200.79 Starting shares: 70.21 Ending shares: 72.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.72 Total return: 44.78% Average annual return: 7.68% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,476.89

The figures above indicate that Electronic Arts delivered a solid, if not extraordinary, five-year result. A 44.78% total return over the period translates into annualized growth of 7.68%, turning $10,000 into $14,476.89 as of 05/06/2026. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The return came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: EA rose from $142.42 to $200.79 per share.

EA rose from $142.42 to $200.79 per share. Reinvested dividends: The analysis assumes dividends were reinvested on the ex-dividend date, increasing the share count from 70.21 to 72.10.

For a business such as Electronic Arts, capital appreciation has been the dominant contributor. The dividend has added to total return, but only modestly. That is consistent with the company’s profile: EA is generally evaluated more for the durability of its game franchises, digital monetization, and cash-generation capacity than for income yield.

How Important Were Dividends?

Over the five-year period examined here, investors received $3.72 per share in dividends. Reinvesting those payments lifted the ending share count and improved the final investment value. Even so, this was not a dividend-led return story. The current annualized dividend rate of $0.76 per share implies a yield of approximately 0.38% based on the cited share price.

That also allows a simple yield-on-cost calculation. Comparing the current annualized dividend of $0.76 with the original purchase price of $142.42 produces a yield on cost of about 0.27%. In practical terms, the income stream remained relatively small compared with the contribution from price appreciation.

Key Takeaways From This Electronic Arts Investment

A $10,000 investment in EA on 05/07/2021 grew to $14,476.89 by 05/06/2026.

Total return was 44.78%, or 7.68% annualized.

Most of the gain came from stock-price appreciation rather than dividend income.

Dividend reinvestment still mattered, increasing the share count from 70.21 to 72.10.

Viewed over a full five-year period, the outcome underscores a basic point about long-term equity investing: the investment case is often determined less by near-term volatility than by the underlying company’s ability to sustain earnings power, allocate capital effectively, and preserve demand for its products over time. For Electronic Arts, that meant a favorable result for investors who held through the full period rather than focusing on shorter-term market moves.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Taking risks is really the only way to consistently achieve above-average returns.” — Sam Zell