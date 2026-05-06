A long-term holding period can produce dramatically different outcomes than short-term trading, particularly when share-price appreciation is paired with dividend reinvestment. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) offers a striking example. Based on the return data shown below, a $10,000 investment in JCI made in May 2006 and held through May 2026 would have grown to $341,945.63 with dividends reinvested.

That result highlights the power of compounding in a dividend-paying industrial business over a full market cycle that included the global financial crisis, the post-crisis recovery, the pandemic shock, and the subsequent rebound. It also shows why total return, not price return alone, remains the most useful lens for evaluating long-duration equity performance.

JCI 20-Year Return Details

JCI 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/08/2006 $10,000



05/08/2006 $341,945



05/05/2026 End date: 05/05/2026 Start price/share: $9.85 End price/share: $144.82 Starting shares: 1,015.23 Ending shares: 2,360.06 Dividends reinvested/share: $30.08 Total return: 3,317.84% Average annual return: 19.31% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $341,945.63

What Drove the Johnson Controls Total Return?

The headline figure is simple: over this 20-year span, JCI delivered a 3,317.84% total return, turning $10,000 into more than $341,000. The annualized return of 19.31% is especially notable because compounding at that rate over two decades produces a result far larger than most investors intuitively expect.

Three elements mattered:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $9.85 to $144.82 over the period.

the stock rose from $9.85 to $144.82 over the period. Cash dividends: Johnson Controls paid a cumulative $30.08 per share in dividends across the period examined.

Johnson Controls paid a cumulative $30.08 per share in dividends across the period examined. Dividend reinvestment: reinvesting those dividends increased the share count from 1,015.23 to 2,360.06 shares, magnifying the ending value.

That last point is critical. Reinvestment does not merely add income; it increases ownership. More shares then generate more dividends, which can buy still more shares. Over a long enough period, that feedback loop can become a major contributor to total return.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend-paying stocks are often evaluated first on headline yield, but long-run wealth creation is more closely tied to total return. In this case, the return calculation assumes that dividends were automatically reinvested using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That assumption materially improves the ending result relative to a cash-only approach.

For investors comparing dividend stocks, the key takeaway is straightforward:

Price return measures the change in the stock price alone.

measures the change in the stock price alone. Total return includes both price appreciation and dividends.

includes both price appreciation and dividends. Total return with reinvestment captures the full compounding effect over time.

In long-duration holding periods, the difference between those measures can be substantial.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, JCI has a current yield of approximately 1.10% using the cited share price. That current yield is modest by traditional income-stock standards, but it tells only part of the story.

A more revealing metric for long-term holders is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the original 2006 entry price of $9.85 per share, a $1.60 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 11.17%.

In other words, an investor who purchased JCI at that starting price would now be earning annual dividend income equal to more than 11% of the original per-share cost basis, before considering the value of any additional shares accumulated through reinvestment.

A Brief Look at the Business Context

Johnson Controls is best known for building technologies and related systems used in commercial facilities, including HVAC, controls, fire, and security solutions. That exposure ties the company to long-cycle themes such as nonresidential construction, retrofits, building efficiency, and ongoing service revenue. Over long periods, businesses with installed bases and recurring aftermarket demand can benefit from both replacement cycles and operational spending by customers seeking energy savings and system upgrades.

That context helps explain why a company like JCI can reward patient shareholders over time, even if the path is not linear. Industrial and building-products companies are cyclical, and sentiment around them can swing sharply with economic conditions. A 20-year holding period smooths some of that cyclicality and makes compounding more visible.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Johnson Controls in May 2006 grew to $341,945.63 by May 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The total return was 3,317.84%, equal to an average annual return of 19.31%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 1,015.23 shares to 2,360.06 shares.

The company paid $30.08 per share in cumulative dividends over the period shown.

Using a current annualized dividend of $1.60, the yield on original cost would be 11.17% based on the 2006 purchase price.

Viewed through the lens of long-term total return, Johnson Controls illustrates how a disciplined buy-and-hold approach can create outsized results when strong capital appreciation and reinvested dividends work together. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent.” — Charlie Munger