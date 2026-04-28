“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) produced a strong total return, illustrating how long-term ownership and dividend reinvestment can materially increase ending value. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 04/28/2021 and holding through 04/27/2026, the position grew to $22,761.49, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The result is notable because it reflects both components of equity return: capital appreciation and cash distributions. In EOG’s case, the share price rose substantially over the period, while dividends added further compounding through reinvestment.

EOG 5-Year Return Details

EOG 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2021 $10,000



04/28/2021 $22,761



04/27/2026 End date: 04/27/2026 Start price/share: $74.98 End price/share: $133.22 Starting shares: 133.37 Ending shares: 170.85 Dividends reinvested/share: $28.05 Total return: 127.61% Average annual return: 17.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $22,761.49

On these assumptions, EOG generated a 127.61% total return over the five-year period, equivalent to an average annual return of 17.88%. That means a $10,000 investment more than doubled in value. The calculations were produced using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The outcome was supported by two distinct drivers:

Share price appreciation: EOG shares rose from $74.98 to $133.22 over the holding period.

EOG shares rose from $74.98 to $133.22 over the holding period. Dividend income and reinvestment: The company paid a cumulative $28.05 per share in dividends, and reinvesting those payments increased share count from 133.37 to 170.85.

That increase in share count is central to the compounding effect. Reinvested dividends purchase additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends. Over multi-year periods, this mechanism can make a meaningful difference to ending value, particularly in cyclical sectors where income can represent an important share of total return.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often underestimated because the cash payments arrive incrementally. Yet the mathematics are straightforward: when dividends are used to acquire more shares, the investor participates in future price appreciation and future dividend payments on a larger base.

In this case, the original 133.37 shares grew to 170.85 shares over five years. That higher share count amplified the benefit of EOG’s higher ending stock price. Without reinvestment, the final value would have depended more heavily on price appreciation alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.08 per share, EOG has a current yield of approximately 3.06% using the ending share price of $133.22.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $74.98 per share, the current $4.08 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 5.44%.

Yield on cost does not indicate what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it does show how a rising dividend stream can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

A Concise Takeaway

For investors evaluating long-term equity performance, EOG’s five-year record in this period highlights three points:

Total return is the relevant measure, not share price change alone.

Dividend reinvestment can materially increase ending wealth over time.

Long holding periods can allow cyclical businesses to reward shareholders across both price recovery and cash distributions.

Past five-year returns do not determine the next five years, but they do provide a useful case study in how disciplined ownership of a dividend-paying energy stock can translate into strong compounded results.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“I learned early that there is nothing new in Wall Street. There can’t be because speculation is as old as the hills. Whatever happens in the stock market today has happened before and will happen again. I’ve never forgotten that.” — Jesse Livermore