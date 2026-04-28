“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can produce outsized results when a company participates in a favorable industry cycle and compounds through multiple business phases. Micron Technology Inc. (NASD: MU) is a useful case study. A $10,000 investment in Micron stock on 04/28/2006, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $316,814.92 by 04/27/2026, according to the return data shown below.

That equates to a total return of 3,069.96% and an average annual return of 18.85%. While the ending value is striking, the more important takeaway is how long-term returns in semiconductor stocks can be driven by a combination of earnings growth, industry consolidation, periodic upcycles in memory pricing, and the mathematics of compounding over two decades.

MU 20-Year Return Details

MU 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2006 $10,000



04/28/2006 $316,814



04/27/2026 End date: 04/27/2026 Start price/share: $16.97 End price/share: $524.56 Starting shares: 589.28 Ending shares: 604.31 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.17 Total return: 3,069.96% Average annual return: 18.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $316,814.92

The above figures indicate that a 20-year investment in Micron worked out exceptionally well. In practical terms, each dollar invested became more than $31 on a total return basis over the period. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Micron’s Long-Term Return?

Micron is one of the major producers of memory and storage semiconductors, including DRAM and NAND flash. That matters because memory has historically been among the most cyclical segments of the semiconductor industry. Pricing, margins, and earnings can swing sharply as supply and demand move through shortage and oversupply phases.

Over a 20-year window, however, cyclical businesses can still generate very strong shareholder returns if the company expands scale, remains technologically competitive, and benefits from secular demand growth. Memory demand has been supported over time by PCs, smartphones, cloud infrastructure, data centers, graphics, automotive electronics, and more recently artificial intelligence workloads that require larger and faster memory configurations.

Micron’s return profile over this period therefore reflects more than a simple rise in the stock price. It also captures the market’s willingness to revalue the company over time as industry structure improved and end-market demand broadened.

How Much Did Dividends Matter?

Dividends played a secondary role in this specific result. Over the full holding period, Micron paid a total of $2.17 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested. That increased the share count from 589.28 shares to 604.31 shares.

For Micron, the dominant driver of the ending value was capital appreciation rather than income. That is typical for growth- and cycle-sensitive technology stocks, where shareholder return is often tied more closely to changes in earnings power, valuation, and industry conditions than to a high dividend payout.

The most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.60 per share implies a current yield of approximately 0.11% based on the $524.56 ending share price used in this analysis. Measured against the original purchase price of $16.97, that same dividend rate equates to a yield on cost of about 3.54%.

Micron Stock Return at a Glance

Key figures from this 20-year Micron investment example:

Initial investment: $10,000

Holding period: 04/28/2006 to 04/27/2026

Ending value: $316,814.92

Total return: 3,069.96%

Annualized return: 18.85%

Total dividends reinvested per share: $2.17

What This Example Shows About Long-Term Semiconductor Investing

This example highlights an important distinction in long-term equity analysis: excellent long-run returns do not require a smooth path. Semiconductor stocks, and memory manufacturers in particular, often experience deep drawdowns, abrupt recoveries, and pronounced valuation shifts. A strong 20-year outcome can therefore mask substantial volatility along the way.

That makes time horizon central to the result. Over short periods, Micron shares can be driven by inventory corrections, memory pricing resets, capital spending cycles, or end-market weakness. Over longer periods, the return is more likely to reflect the company’s competitive position, balance-sheet resilience, manufacturing execution, and exposure to structurally expanding demand for memory and storage.

In Micron’s case, the full-period return shows how a cyclical technology stock can still reward patient capital when industry participation, scale, and compounding align over time.

One more piece of investment wisdom to close with:

“The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.” — Warren Buffett