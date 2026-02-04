This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a two-decade holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 20 years to 2006, investors considering an investment into shares of Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full two-decade time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

HOLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 02/06/2006 $10,000



02/06/2006 $28,583



02/03/2026 End date: 02/03/2026 Start price/share: $26.13 End price/share: $74.63 Starting shares: 382.70 Ending shares: 382.70 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 185.61% Average annual return: 5.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,583.34

As shown above, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.39%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $28,583.34 today (as of 02/03/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 185.61% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham