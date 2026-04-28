“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a useful test of whether a company’s underlying economics, dividend stream, and valuation can support a durable total return. For Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NASD: DPZ), the five-year buy-and-hold outcome from late April 2021 through late April 2026 was negative even after accounting for dividend reinvestment. The result illustrates an important point in equity analysis: a solid operating business does not always translate into a satisfactory shareholder return when the starting valuation is demanding or the stock subsequently rerates lower.

DPZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/28/2021 $10,000



04/28/2021 $8,865



04/27/2026 End date: 04/27/2026 Start price/share: $403.95 End price/share: $335.30 Starting shares: 24.76 Ending shares: 26.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.05 Total return: -11.36% Average annual return: -2.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,865.31

What a $10,000 Investment in DPZ Became

A $10,000 investment in Domino’s Pizza shares on 04/28/2021 would have been worth $8,865.31 on 04/27/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of -11.36% and an annualized return of -2.38%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

The result was driven primarily by share price contraction. The stock fell from $403.95 to $335.30 over the period, and the cash income generated by the dividend was not large enough to overcome that decline. Reinvestment did increase the share count from 24.76 to 26.44, but the added shares only partially cushioned the loss in market value.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment matters most when three conditions are present: a meaningful payout, a long holding period, and either stable or rising underlying value. In this case, Domino’s paid $27.05 per share in cumulative reinvested dividends over the five-year span. That income stream added to total return, but it was modest relative to the starting share price and therefore had limited offsetting power against the stock’s price decline.

The mechanics are straightforward:

Initial capital purchased 24.76 shares.

Reinvested dividends increased the position to 26.44 shares.

The final value still fell below the original investment because the ending share price was materially lower than the entry price.

This is a useful reminder that total return is the combination of price return and income return. For stocks with moderate yields, capital appreciation remains the dominant driver over most five-year periods.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $7.96 per share, DPZ has a current yield of approximately 2.37% using the $335.30 ending share price. A related measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price of $403.95. On that basis, yield on cost is about 1.97%.

Yield on cost can be a useful descriptive measure for long-held positions, but it should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer. Current yield reflects the cash income implied by the stock’s present market price, while yield on cost reflects the income stream relative to a past entry point.

Why the Five-Year Buy-and-Hold Return Was Negative

When a five-year holding period produces a negative total return despite continued dividend payments, the usual explanation is some combination of the following:

Valuation compression: the stock was purchased at a higher earnings or cash-flow multiple than the market was willing to assign five years later.

the stock was purchased at a higher earnings or cash-flow multiple than the market was willing to assign five years later. Growth normalization: expectations embedded in the earlier share price proved difficult to sustain.

expectations embedded in the earlier share price proved difficult to sustain. Dividend yield limits: the payout was helpful, but not high enough to counterbalance a meaningful drop in the stock price.

For Domino’s, the five-year outcome suggests that the market repriced the shares lower over the period. That does not necessarily imply deterioration in the company’s business model. It does indicate that purchase price and subsequent multiple changes can have an outsized effect on realized shareholder returns.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in DPZ over the past five years declined to $8,865.31 with dividends reinvested.

Total return was -11.36%, or -2.38% annualized.

Dividend reinvestment increased share count, but did not fully offset the decline in the share price.

For moderate-yield equities, long-term returns are still driven primarily by the direction of the stock itself.

Another investment quote worth considering:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell