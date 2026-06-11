“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year investment in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE: APH) produced an exceptional result. Based on the figures shown below, a $10,000 investment made on 06/13/2016 and held through 06/10/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $111,510.21. That equates to a total return of 1,014.82% and an average annual return of 27.28%.

The result highlights the power of long-term compounding in a business that has delivered sustained share-price appreciation while also returning cash to shareholders through dividends. It also illustrates an important distinction in equity returns: over long periods, total return is driven not only by changes in the stock price, but also by the incremental effect of reinvested distributions.

APH 10-Year Return Details

APH 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/13/2016 $10,000



06/13/2016 $111,510



06/10/2026 End date: 06/10/2026 Start price/share: $14.67 End price/share: $149.22 Starting shares: 681.66 Ending shares: 747.10 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.66 Total return: 1,014.82% Average annual return: 27.28% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $111,510.21

In practical terms, this means every $1 invested in APH at the start of the holding period became roughly $11.15 by the end of the period, assuming dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the APH Total Return?

Most of the gain came from capital appreciation. The share price rose from $14.67 to $149.22 over the 10-year period, reflecting a substantial revaluation of the business alongside growth in the company’s underlying earnings power. Dividend reinvestment provided an additional lift by increasing the share count from 681.66 to 747.10.

That distinction matters. When a stock compounds for a decade at a high rate, even a modest dividend can meaningfully improve ending value if distributions are consistently reinvested. In APH’s case, the total dividends reinvested amounted to $3.66 per share over the period. On its own, that may not appear large relative to the ending share price, but compounding works through both price appreciation and the accumulation of additional shares.

Why Long-Term Holders Were Rewarded

Amphenol is a major manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, cable systems, sensors, antennas, and related interconnect products. Its end markets span communications, data centers, mobile devices, industrial applications, automotive, aerospace, defense, and broadband infrastructure. That breadth has historically given the company exposure to multiple long-duration technology and industrial trends rather than dependence on a single product cycle.

Over time, businesses with recurring design wins, high switching costs in critical components, broad customer relationships, and disciplined capital allocation can produce outsized shareholder returns. APH’s decade-long performance is consistent with that pattern: strong operating execution can support earnings growth, earnings growth can support share-price appreciation, and modest but steady dividends can enhance total return.

APH Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.00 per share, APH has a current yield of approximately 0.67% using the ending share price of $149.22. That is a relatively low current yield, which indicates that APH has primarily been a capital appreciation story rather than a high-income equity.

Yield on cost tells a different story for long-term holders. Using the current annualized dividend of $1.00 against the original purchase price of $14.67, the yield on cost works out to approximately 6.82%. In other words, an investor who bought at the 2016 starting price would now be earning an annual cash yield of about 6.82% on the original capital deployed, before considering any value created through reinvestment.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year APH Investment

The APH example illustrates several core principles of long-term equity investing:

Strong businesses can generate returns that far exceed headline dividend yield.

Total return matters more than price change alone.

Dividend reinvestment can materially increase ending wealth over extended holding periods.

Time in the market can be more powerful than short-term trading around market volatility.

For investors evaluating Amphenol stock today, the central question is not whether the past decade was impressive; the numbers answer that clearly. The more important issue is whether the company can continue converting its market position, product breadth, and capital discipline into future earnings and cash-flow growth that justifies further long-term compounding.

“The person who starts simply with the idea of getting rich won’t succeed; you must have a larger ambition.” — John Rockefeller