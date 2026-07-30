“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Fortinet Inc (NASD: FTNT) has delivered one of the strongest long-term stock returns in the cybersecurity sector over the past decade. For investors evaluating how compounding works in practice, Fortinet’s 10-year share price performance offers a clear example: a $10,000 investment made in 2016 and held through July 29, 2026 would have grown to $219,806.73, based on the figures below.

The broader lesson is straightforward. Long-term equity returns are often driven less by short-term trading decisions than by the ability to identify durable businesses and hold through market volatility. Fortinet’s path was not linear, but the end result shows how substantial value creation can emerge when revenue growth, operating scale, and market leadership reinforce one another over time.

FTNT 10-Year Return Details

FTNT 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/01/2016 $10,000



08/01/2016 $219,806



07/29/2026 End date: 07/29/2026 Start price/share: $6.97 End price/share: $153.22 Starting shares: 1,434.72 Ending shares: 1,434.72 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 2,098.28% Average annual return: 36.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $219,806.73

What Drove Fortinet’s Long-Term Return?

Fortinet’s long-term share price appreciation reflects more than multiple expansion alone. The company established itself as a major cybersecurity platform provider, with strength in network security, firewalls, secure networking, and related enterprise security infrastructure. Over time, investor returns were supported by a combination of product demand, recurring service revenue, and the operating leverage that can emerge as a software-and-services model scales.

Cybersecurity also benefited from durable structural tailwinds during the period. Enterprises and governments increased spending to address a growing threat environment, the expansion of cloud and hybrid IT architectures, and the need to secure distributed users, endpoints, and networks. Companies with recognized technology, broad customer relationships, and disciplined execution were well positioned to capture that spending.

Key Takeaways From the FTNT Return Profile

The return figures highlight several points that matter when reviewing a long-term stock winner:

Most of the gain came from price appreciation. Fortinet did not pay a dividend during this measurement period, so the full return was generated by the stock’s increase from $6.97 to $153.22.

Fortinet did not pay a dividend during this measurement period, so the full return was generated by the stock’s increase from $6.97 to $153.22. Compounding was powerful. A 36.22% annualized return over 10 years produced a result far larger than the initial investment might suggest at first glance.

A 36.22% annualized return over 10 years produced a result far larger than the initial investment might suggest at first glance. Patience mattered. A return of more than 2,098% typically requires holding through multiple market cycles, earnings reactions, and sector rotations.

A return of more than 2,098% typically requires holding through multiple market cycles, earnings reactions, and sector rotations. Business quality was central. Sustained outperformance over a decade usually reflects durable competitive positioning rather than a short-lived market theme.

How Much Would $10,000 in Fortinet Be Worth Today?

A $10,000 investment in Fortinet on 08/01/2016 would be worth $219,806.73 as of 07/29/2026, based on the return data shown above. That equates to a 2,098.28% total return and a 36.22% average annual return. Because no dividend reinvestment was involved, the calculation is entirely a function of share price appreciation over the holding period.

For context, the starting investment would have purchased 1,434.72 shares at $6.97 per share. At an end price of $153.22, those same 1,434.72 shares account for the full ending value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why the 10-Year View Matters

Short-term market moves can obscure the underlying economics of a business. Over a multi-year period, however, fundamentals tend to carry greater weight. In Fortinet’s case, a decade-long holding period captured the cumulative effect of business expansion, sector demand, and investor willingness to assign a higher value to consistent execution.

This is also a reminder that exceptional historical returns often appear obvious only in hindsight. At the time of purchase, the investment case would have depended on expectations about product relevance, competitive durability, margins, and growth discipline rather than on any certainty of a 20-fold outcome.

One more piece of investment wisdom worth keeping in view:

“Far more money has been lost by investors trying to anticipate corrections, than lost in the corrections themselves.” — Peter Lynch