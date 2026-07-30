A long-term buy-and-hold investment in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASD: ADP) illustrates how durable business performance, steady dividend payments, and disciplined reinvestment can work together over time. Using a 20-year holding period beginning in mid-2006 and ending in late July 2026, a $10,000 investment in ADP grew to $128,465.55 with dividends reinvested. The result highlights the power of total return, not just share price appreciation, in evaluating long-run equity performance.

That perspective matters because short-term market movements can obscure the economics of compounding. For a company such as ADP, which operates in payroll processing, human capital management, tax, and business services, the long-term case has historically rested less on dramatic valuation shifts and more on recurring revenues, strong client retention, cash generation, and a consistent pattern of returning capital to shareholders.

ADP 20-Year Return Details

ADP 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/31/2006 $10,000



07/31/2006 $128,465



07/29/2026 End date: 07/29/2026 Start price/share: $34.71 End price/share: $273.37 Starting shares: 288.10 Ending shares: 469.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $55.69 Total return: 1,183.87% Average annual return: 13.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $128,465.55

The numbers point to a strong long-term outcome. Over the full holding period, ADP generated a 1,183.87% total return, equivalent to an annualized return of 13.61%. In practical terms, every $10,000 invested on 07/31/2006 would have grown to $128,465.55 by 07/29/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the period. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove ADP’s Total Return

ADP’s 20-year buy-and-hold return reflects two distinct sources of value creation:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $34.71 to $273.37 per share.

the stock rose from $34.71 to $273.37 per share. Dividend reinvestment: cash dividends were used to purchase additional shares over time, increasing the share count from 288.10 to 469.64.

That increase in share count is important. Reinvestment converts periodic cash distributions into a larger ownership stake, which can then generate its own future dividends and participate in any subsequent rise in the stock price. This is the core mechanism behind compounding in dividend-paying equities.

The Role of Dividends in ADP’s Buy-and-Hold Performance

Over the 20-year period shown above, Automatic Data Processing Inc. paid a cumulative $55.69 per share in dividends. For long-term shareholders, that stream of cash distributions meaningfully contributed to total return. In a stock with a long history of regular dividend payments, reinvestment can materially change the ending value of an investment relative to a price-only calculation.

The return figures here assume automatic dividend reinvestment at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That methodology matters because it captures the incremental shares accumulated over time, rather than treating dividends as idle cash. For investors evaluating ADP or other dividend stocks, total return is therefore the more complete measure of performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.80 per share, ADP has a current yield of approximately 2.49% using the ending share price of $273.37.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price. Using the 2006 starting price of $34.71 per share, the current $6.80 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 7.17%.

In simple terms:

Current yield measures income relative to the stock’s current market price.

measures income relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost measures income relative to the original purchase price.

Yield on cost does not determine present valuation, but it does help illustrate how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why ADP Fits the Long-Term Compounding Framework

ADP is often viewed as a classic compounding candidate because its business model has several traits that can support long-duration shareholder returns: recurring revenue, mission-critical services, scale advantages, and significant free cash flow. Payroll processing and related human capital management functions tend to be deeply embedded in client operations, which can create switching costs and support retention.

That does not eliminate risk. Long-term outcomes still depend on valuation at entry, earnings growth, competitive positioning, and management’s capital allocation. Even so, ADP’s historical record shows how a stable operating model combined with dividend reinvestment can translate into substantial shareholder wealth over extended periods.

One of the clearest lessons from this ADP example is that long-term stock returns are often built gradually rather than dramatically. A high-quality business that compounds earnings, pays dividends, and raises those dividends over time can produce an outcome that looks modest in any single year but powerful across decades.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Sometimes buying early on the way down looks like being wrong, but it isn’t.” — Seth Klarman