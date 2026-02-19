The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a decade-long period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2016, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a decade-long holding period.

JBL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 02/19/2016 $10,000



02/19/2016 $135,632



02/18/2026 End date: 02/18/2026 Start price/share: $20.70 End price/share: $260.54 Starting shares: 483.09 Ending shares: 520.62 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.20 Total return: 1,256.42% Average annual return: 29.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $135,632.32

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 29.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $135,632.32 today (as of 02/18/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,256.42% (something to think about: how might JBL shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Always an important consideration with a dividend-paying company is: should we reinvest our dividends?Over the past 10 years, Jabil Inc has paid $3.20/share in dividends. For the above analysis, we assume that the investor reinvests dividends into new shares of stock (for the above calculations, the reinvestment is performed using closing price on ex-div date for that dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .32/share, we calculate that JBL has a current yield of approximately 0.12%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .32 against the original $20.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.58%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The best way to measure your investing success is not by whether you’re beating the market but by whether you’ve put in place a financial plan and a behavioral discipline that are likely to get you where you want to go.” — Benjamin Graham