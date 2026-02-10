“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE: COF) back in 2021. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

COF 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/11/2021 $10,000



02/11/2021 $20,519



02/10/2026 End date: 02/10/2026 Start price/share: $117.16 End price/share: $219.93 Starting shares: 85.35 Ending shares: 93.30 Dividends reinvested/share: $12.40 Total return: 105.19% Average annual return: 15.46% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,519.07

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.46%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,519.07 today (as of 02/10/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 105.19% (something to think about: how might COF shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Capital One Financial Corp paid investors a total of $12.40/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.2/share, we calculate that COF has a current yield of approximately 1.46%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.2 against the original $117.16/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.25%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Though tempting, trying to time the market is a loser’s game.” — Christopher Davis