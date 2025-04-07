The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

MO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/07/2015 $10,000



04/07/2015 $20,764



04/04/2025 End date: 04/04/2025 Start price/share: $51.70 End price/share: $56.07 Starting shares: 193.42 Ending shares: 370.50 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.28 Total return: 107.74% Average annual return: 7.58% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,764.21

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.58%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $20,764.21 today (as of 04/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 107.74% (something to think about: how might MO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Altria Group Inc, investors have received $32.28/share in dividends these past 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.08/share, we calculate that MO has a current yield of approximately 7.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.08 against the original $51.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 14.08%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Financial peace isn’t the acquisition of stuff. It’s learning to live on less than you make, so you can give money back and have money to invest. You can’t win until you do this.” — Dave Ramsey