“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

PFE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/07/2020 $10,000



04/07/2020 $8,985



04/04/2025 End date: 04/04/2025 Start price/share: $31.89 End price/share: $22.97 Starting shares: 313.58 Ending shares: 391.26 Dividends reinvested/share: $7.99 Total return: -10.13% Average annual return: -2.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,985.06

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,985.06 today (as of 04/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.13% (something to think about: how might PFE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Pfizer Inc paid investors a total of $7.99/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that PFE has a current yield of approximately 7.49%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $31.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.49%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch