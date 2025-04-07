“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|04/07/2020
|
|End date:
|04/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$31.89
|End price/share:
|$22.97
|Starting shares:
|313.58
|Ending shares:
|391.26
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$7.99
|Total return:
|-10.13%
|Average annual return:
|-2.12%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,985.06
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,985.06 today (as of 04/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.13% (something to think about: how might PFE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Pfizer Inc paid investors a total of $7.99/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that PFE has a current yield of approximately 7.49%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $31.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.49%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch