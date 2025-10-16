“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

UAL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/16/2020 $10,000



10/16/2020 $30,456



10/15/2025 End date: 10/15/2025 Start price/share: $34.16 End price/share: $104.05 Starting shares: 292.74 Ending shares: 292.74 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 204.60% Average annual return: 24.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,456.59

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $30,456.59 today (as of 10/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 204.60% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

