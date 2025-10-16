“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASD: UAL) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/16/2020
|
|End date:
|10/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$34.16
|End price/share:
|$104.05
|Starting shares:
|292.74
|Ending shares:
|292.74
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|204.60%
|Average annual return:
|24.95%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$30,456.59
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 24.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $30,456.59 today (as of 10/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 204.60% (something to think about: how might UAL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger