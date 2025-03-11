The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2005, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a two-decade holding period.

03/10/2025 End date: 03/10/2025 Start price/share: $37.89 End price/share: $256.61 Starting shares: 263.92 Ending shares: 421.32 Dividends reinvested/share: $47.60 Total return: 981.14% Average annual return: 12.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $108,020.51

The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $108,020.51 today (as of 03/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 981.14% (something to think about: how might TRV shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Travelers Companies Inc paid investors a total of $47.60/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 4.2/share, we calculate that TRV has a current yield of approximately 1.64%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 4.2 against the original $37.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.33%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The investor’s chief problem, even his worst enemy, is likely to be himself.” — Benjamin Graham