The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.

05/12/2025 End date: 05/12/2025 Start price/share: $53.70 End price/share: $109.16 Starting shares: 186.22 Ending shares: 362.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $51.98 Total return: 295.16% Average annual return: 7.11% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,530.04

As we can see, the two-decade investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 7.11%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $39,530.04 today (as of 05/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 295.16% (something to think about: how might XOM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Exxon Mobil Corp paid investors a total of $51.98/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that XOM has a current yield of approximately 3.63%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $53.70/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.76%.

