“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) has delivered an unusually strong five-year total return, offering a clear example of how a disciplined buy-and-hold approach can compound capital when operating performance and market valuation move in the same direction. For investors evaluating long-term equity returns, EMCOR’s recent history shows how even a modest dividend can enhance results when combined with substantial share price appreciation.

Assume an investor committed $10,000 to EMCOR in May 2021 and held the position for roughly five years, reinvesting all dividends along the way. Based on that holding period, the investment would have grown to $75,517.02 as of 05/14/2026. That equates to a 655.26% total return and an average annual return of 49.90%.

EMCOR Group 5-Year Return Details

EME 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/17/2021 $10,000



05/17/2021 $75,517



05/14/2026 End date: 05/14/2026 Start price/share: $125.20 End price/share: $930.03 Starting shares: 79.87 Ending shares: 81.21 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.22 Total return: 655.26% Average annual return: 49.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $75,517.02

The result is notable not only for its magnitude, but also for what drove it. EMCOR’s gains over this period were overwhelmingly the product of share price appreciation, while dividend reinvestment provided an incremental boost through a modest increase in share count. Starting with 79.87 shares, the investor would have ended with 81.21 shares after reinvesting dividends. In other words, the dividend mattered, but the main engine of wealth creation was the stock’s rise from $125.20 to $930.03.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What This EMCOR Return Shows

Strong long-term returns often look simple in hindsight, but they typically reflect several underlying factors. In EMCOR’s case, the five-year gain suggests a combination of improving fundamentals, favorable end-market demand, disciplined execution, and expanding investor confidence in the company’s earnings power. EMCOR operates in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services, which ties its results to broad themes such as nonresidential construction activity, data center investment, manufacturing expansion, healthcare and institutional spending, and ongoing maintenance demand.

That business mix is important. Companies exposed to essential building systems and recurring service work can benefit from both new project activity and the installed base of existing facilities. Over time, markets often reward that combination when margins remain resilient and backlog supports visibility. A five-year stock move of this scale usually signals that investors came to assign a meaningfully higher value to the company’s future cash generation than they did at the start of the period.

How Dividends Affected Total Return

Investors sometimes dismiss lower-yielding stocks, but total return is what ultimately determines the outcome. Over the five-year period examined here, EMCOR paid $4.22 per share in dividends that were assumed to be reinvested on each ex-dividend date at the closing price. That reinvestment modestly increased the investor’s share count, which in turn raised the final value of the position.

The latest annualized dividend rate referenced here is $1.60 per share. Based on the ending share price of $930.03, that implies a current dividend yield of approximately 0.17%. Measured against the original purchase price of $125.20, the same $1.60 annual dividend produces a yield on cost of about 1.28%.

Key Takeaways Initial investment: $10,000

Holding period: 05/17/2021 to 05/14/2026

Ending value with dividends reinvested: $75,517.02

Total return: 655.26%

Average annual return: 49.90%

Primary driver of return: capital appreciation, supplemented by reinvested dividends

Buy-and-Hold Works Best When Business Performance Holds Up

The broader lesson is not that every five-year holding period will produce outsized gains. It is that a buy-and-hold strategy can be highly effective when applied to a company whose operating results improve materially over time. Patience alone is not enough; the business has to continue compounding value. When that happens, time can amplify returns in a way that shorter-term trading often fails to capture.

For EMCOR, the past five years have rewarded investors who were willing to hold through interim market fluctuations and focus on the underlying business trajectory. That is the practical meaning of long-term investing: not passive indifference, but the willingness to let compounding work when the fundamentals justify staying invested.

Another investment principle worth recalling:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger