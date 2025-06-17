“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into LKQ Corp (NASD: LKQ) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|06/17/2020
|
|End date:
|06/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$26.90
|End price/share:
|$38.04
|Starting shares:
|371.75
|Ending shares:
|405.96
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$4.20
|Total return:
|54.43%
|Average annual return:
|9.08%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$15,442.79
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 9.08%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $15,442.79 today (as of 06/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 54.43% (something to think about: how might LKQ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that LKQ Corp paid investors a total of $4.20/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.2/share, we calculate that LKQ has a current yield of approximately 3.15%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.2 against the original $26.90/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.71%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“If you are not willing to own a stock for 10 years, do not even think about owning it for 10 minutes.” — Warren Buffett