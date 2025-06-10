Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a twenty year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) back in 2005: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full twenty year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 20 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

XOM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2005 $10,000



06/17/2005 $36,268



06/16/2025 End date: 06/16/2025 Start price/share: $60.89 End price/share: $112.48 Starting shares: 164.23 Ending shares: 322.17 Dividends reinvested/share: $52.97 Total return: 262.37% Average annual return: 6.65% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,268.00

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.65%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $36,268.00 today (as of 06/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 262.37% (something to think about: how might XOM shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Exxon Mobil Corp paid investors a total of $52.97/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.96/share, we calculate that XOM has a current yield of approximately 3.52%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.96 against the original $60.89/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 5.78%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle