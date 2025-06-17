“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Best Buy Inc (NYSE: BBY)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

BBY 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/17/2020 $10,000



06/17/2020 $10,288



06/16/2025 End date: 06/16/2025 Start price/share: $83.24 End price/share: $71.23 Starting shares: 120.13 Ending shares: 144.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $15.81 Total return: 2.91% Average annual return: 0.57% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,288.27

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.57%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,288.27 today (as of 06/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 2.91% (something to think about: how might BBY shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Best Buy Inc paid investors a total of $15.81/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.8/share, we calculate that BBY has a current yield of approximately 5.33%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.8 against the original $83.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 6.40%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch