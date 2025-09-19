“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Cisco Systems Inc (NASD: CSCO) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CSCO 10-Year Return Details Start date: 09/21/2015 $10,000



09/21/2015 $36,683



09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $25.54 End price/share: $68.68 Starting shares: 391.54 Ending shares: 534.24 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.76 Total return: 266.92% Average annual return: 13.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $36,683.82

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.88%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $36,683.82 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 266.92% (something to think about: how might CSCO shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Cisco Systems Inc paid investors a total of $13.76/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.64/share, we calculate that CSCO has a current yield of approximately 2.39%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.64 against the original $25.54/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 9.36%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis