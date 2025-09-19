The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NASD: KMB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

09/18/2025 End date: 09/18/2025 Start price/share: $108.77 End price/share: $125.51 Starting shares: 91.94 Ending shares: 128.59 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.42 Total return: 61.40% Average annual return: 4.90% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,134.48

The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.90%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $16,134.48 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 61.40% (something to think about: how might KMB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimberly-Clark Corp. paid investors a total of $43.42/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.04/share, we calculate that KMB has a current yield of approximately 4.02%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.04 against the original $108.77/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.70%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“If you’re prepared to invest in a company, then you ought to be able to explain why in simple language that a fifth grader could understand, and quickly enough so the fifth grader won’t get bored.” — Peter Lynch