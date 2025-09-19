“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|09/21/2015
|
|End date:
|09/18/2025
|Start price/share:
|$90.39
|End price/share:
|$193.03
|Starting shares:
|110.63
|Ending shares:
|140.19
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$44.60
|Total return:
|170.61%
|Average annual return:
|10.47%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$27,067.21
As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 10.47%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $27,067.21 today (as of 09/18/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 170.61% (something to think about: how might AMT shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that American Tower Corp paid investors a total of $44.60/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.8/share, we calculate that AMT has a current yield of approximately 3.52%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.8 against the original $90.39/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.89%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Know what you own and why you own it.” — Peter Lynch