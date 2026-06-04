“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful way to evaluate whether a business has translated underwriting discipline, capital allocation, and earnings growth into durable shareholder returns. For Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASD: ACGL), the results over the past decade were strong: a hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 06/06/2016 grew to $38,682.50 by 06/03/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

That outcome highlights the core buy-and-hold question: not whether a stock can avoid volatility over the next few weeks, but whether the underlying company can compound value over many years. In ACGL’s case, the combination of share-price appreciation and reinvested dividends produced a substantial total return over the period.

ACGL 10-Year Return At A Glance

ACGL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/06/2016 $10,000



06/06/2016 $38,682



06/03/2026 End date: 06/03/2026 Start price/share: $23.90 End price/share: $87.89 Starting shares: 418.41 Ending shares: 439.98 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.00 Total return: 286.70% Average annual return: 14.49% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,682.50

The numbers imply a 286.70% total return and a 14.49% annualized return over the full holding period. In practical terms, that means the investment nearly quadrupled. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove The 10-Year Return?

ACGL’s long-term result came from two sources:

Share-price appreciation: the stock rose from $23.90 to $87.89 over the period.

the stock rose from $23.90 to $87.89 over the period. Reinvested dividends: Arch Capital Group Ltd paid a cumulative $5.00 per share in dividends, and those cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment increased the share count from 418.41 shares initially to 439.98 shares at the end of the period. While the share-price gain did most of the heavy lifting, the dividend component still contributed incremental compounding by adding to the position over time.

Why Total Return Matters

Total return is the most complete measure of long-term equity performance because it captures both capital gains and income. Looking only at the stock price would understate the full economic benefit to a shareholder when a company distributes cash and that cash is reinvested.

For insurers and other financial companies, this distinction can be especially important. Periods of market volatility, catastrophe losses, reserve adjustments, or changes in the pricing cycle can affect sentiment and valuation in the short run. Over longer stretches, however, shareholder outcomes depend more on underwriting performance, investment income, capital management, and the company’s ability to grow book value and earnings through a full cycle.

ACGL Dividend Income And Yield On Cost

Based on the figures used in this analysis, ACGL distributed $5.00 per share in dividends over the 10-year period. Using that same annualized dividend figure against the ending share price of $87.89 produces an indicated yield of approximately 5.69%. Measured against the original purchase price of $23.90, the implied yield on cost is 23.81%.

Yield on cost can be a helpful way to illustrate how income generation grows relative to an original entry price after a successful long-term holding period. It is less useful as a valuation tool for a new investment decision, where the more relevant comparison is the dividend relative to the current stock price and the sustainability of future payouts.

Key Takeaways From ACGL’s Buy-and-Hold Performance

A $10,000 investment in ACGL on 06/06/2016 grew to $38,682.50 by 06/03/2026 with dividends reinvested.

The position generated a 286.70% total return over the period.

The annualized return was 14.49%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 418.41 to 439.98.

The result underscores how long holding periods can magnify the effect of compounding when business performance remains strong.

For long-term investors, the broader lesson is straightforward: time horizon meaningfully shapes outcomes. Short-term market moves are often dominated by sentiment and macro headlines, but a decade of ownership tends to reveal whether a company has truly created value. Over the period measured here, ACGL delivered a strong example of that compounding effect.