“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term investment in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) produced a strong total return over the past two decades, underscoring how compounding, dividend reinvestment, and share-price appreciation can interact over time. Using a 20-year holding period beginning in July 2006, a $10,000 investment in Goldman Sachs would have grown substantially by July 2026.

The exercise is straightforward but useful: it isolates the results of buying shares, holding through multiple market cycles, and reinvesting dividends. For a firm such as Goldman Sachs, whose earnings power is tied to capital markets activity, advisory work, trading, asset and wealth management, and broader financial conditions, the long-run outcome can differ materially from what short-term price volatility might suggest at any single point in time.

Goldman Sachs 20-Year Return Summary

GS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/10/2006 $10,000



07/10/2006 $95,523



07/08/2026 End date: 07/08/2026 Start price/share: $148.85 End price/share: $1,029.64 Starting shares: 67.18 Ending shares: 92.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $94.74 Total return: 854.98% Average annual return: 11.94% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $95,523.16

Based on the figures above, a $10,000 investment in Goldman Sachs on 07/10/2006 would have grown to $95,523.16 by 07/08/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 854.98% and an annualized return of 11.94%. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

The outcome reflects two primary sources of shareholder return:

Capital appreciation: The share price rose from $148.85 to $1,029.64 over the measurement period.

The share price rose from $148.85 to $1,029.64 over the measurement period. Dividend reinvestment: Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 67.18 shares to 92.75 shares.

That distinction matters. Price appreciation generated most of the ending value, but reinvested dividends added incremental shares that then participated in subsequent gains. Over long periods, this compounding effect can become meaningful even when a stock’s headline yield is modest.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Goldman Sachs paid $94.74 per share in cumulative dividends over the 20-year period used in this analysis. When those dividends are reinvested, they buy additional shares at various market prices over time. That process increases the investor’s ownership stake without requiring new external capital.

In this case, the original 67.18 shares grew to 92.75 shares, an increase of roughly 38% in share count. That is an important reminder that total return, not price return alone, is the more complete way to evaluate long-term stock performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $18 per share, GS has a current yield of approximately 1.75% using the ending share price shown above. Another useful reference point is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 purchase price of $148.85 per share, the current $18 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 12.09%.

How to Interpret a 20-Year Goldman Sachs Investment Result

Goldman Sachs is not a low-volatility business. Over a 20-year window beginning in 2006, investors would have held through the global financial crisis, periods of sharp swings in interest rates, shifting capital-markets activity, and repeated changes in bank regulation and risk appetite. A long holding period therefore captures more than just a favorable entry point; it reflects the firm’s ability to remain profitable and relevant through widely different operating environments.

That is especially important for financial stocks. Their earnings can be cyclical, balance-sheet intensive, and highly sensitive to funding conditions, market liquidity, credit performance, and client activity. A strong long-term return in this sector typically depends on both institutional durability and management’s ability to adapt capital allocation, risk controls, and business mix over time.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Goldman Sachs in July 2006 grew to $95,523.16 by July 2026.

The total return was 854.98%, with an annualized return of 11.94%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 67.18 to 92.75 shares.

The current annualized dividend of $18 per share implies an approximate current yield of 1.75% and a yield on cost of 12.09% based on the original purchase price.

Another investing principle often cited in contrast to stock-specific selection is broad diversification:

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle