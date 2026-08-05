“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a stock has created value through both price appreciation and dividends. For Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF), that framework shows a strong result: a $10,000 investment made on 08/05/2021 and held through 08/04/2026 would have grown to $18,221.44 with dividends reinvested.

That equates to an 82.21% total return, or an average annual return of 12.75%. The outcome reflects not only a higher share price over the period, but also the incremental contribution of dividend reinvestment, which increased the ending share count and compounded the overall gain.

SYF 5-Year Return Details

SYF 5-Year Return Details Start date: 08/05/2021 $10,000



08/05/2021 $18,221



08/04/2026 End date: 08/04/2026 Start price/share: $48.29 End price/share: $79.08 Starting shares: 207.08 Ending shares: 230.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.83 Total return: 82.21% Average annual return: 12.75% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,221.44

The core takeaway is straightforward: over this five-year period, Synchrony Financial delivered a double-digit annualized total return. A hypothetical $10,000 investment rose to $18,221.44 by 08/04/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested throughout the holding period. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Synchrony Financial’s Total Return?

SYF’s five-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock advanced from $48.29 to $79.08 per share.

the stock advanced from $48.29 to $79.08 per share. Dividend income: shareholders received $4.83 per share in dividends over the period, with reinvestment increasing the share count from 207.08 to 230.41.

This distinction matters. Price return alone captures the change in the stock price, but total return better reflects the full economic result of owning the shares. In dividend-paying financial stocks, the compounding effect of reinvested distributions can make a meaningful difference over multi-year periods.

Dividend Reinvestment and Yield on Cost

Dividend reinvestment added to the ending share total, allowing subsequent dividends to be paid on a larger base of shares. That is the basic mechanism behind compounding in a DRIP structure, and it becomes more visible as the holding period extends.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.36 per share, SYF has a current yield of approximately 1.72%. Using the original purchase price of $48.29, that same annualized dividend rate implies a yield on cost of 3.56%.

Yield on cost does not measure current market opportunity, but it can be a useful way to illustrate how income generation evolves for long-term holders when a company sustains or increases its dividend over time.

How to Interpret the Five-Year Performance

For Synchrony Financial, the period demonstrates the value of evaluating returns on a total-return basis rather than focusing only on the stock chart. It also highlights the practical difference between owning a dividend-paying stock and simply tracking price movement. An investor who stayed invested through the full five years benefited from both sources of return.

That said, past five-year performance is most useful when paired with a forward-looking assessment of fundamentals such as credit quality, net interest margin trends, funding costs, capital return policy, and the durability of consumer spending. For a lender like Synchrony Financial, the operating environment can shift materially with changes in interest rates, charge-offs, and broader household balance-sheet conditions.

Historical return analysis answers one question clearly: what a disciplined buy-and-hold approach would have produced over the last five years. It does not, by itself, determine what returns will look like over the next five.

One final investing principle is worth keeping in view:

“Searching for companies is like looking for grubs under rocks: if you turn over 10 rocks you’ll likely find one grub; if you turn over 20 rocks you’ll find two.” — Peter Lynch