“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in Northern Trust Corp (NASD: NTRS) illustrates how total return is built over time through both share price appreciation and reinvested dividends. Rather than focusing on short-term market fluctuations, the long-horizon approach asks a simpler question: what would the result have been for an investor who bought NTRS in 2016 and held the stock through 2026?

Northern Trust is a financial services company with core businesses in asset servicing, wealth management, asset management, and related banking activities. For a stock such as NTRS, long-term performance is shaped not only by market sentiment, but also by earnings growth, capital strength, fee-based business momentum, interest-rate conditions, and dividend policy. That makes total return a more useful measure than price change alone.

NTRS 10-Year Return Details

NTRS 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/05/2016 $10,000



08/05/2016 $34,654



08/04/2026 End date: 08/04/2026 Start price/share: $69.14 End price/share: $182.41 Starting shares: 144.63 Ending shares: 190.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.10 Total return: 246.61% Average annual return: 13.23% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,654.76

Over the full holding period, a $10,000 investment in Northern Trust grew to $34,654.76, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 246.61% and an annualized return of 13.23% as of 08/04/2026. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove The 10-Year Total Return

The result came from two distinct sources:

Capital appreciation: the share price rose from $69.14 to $182.41.

the share price rose from $69.14 to $182.41. Dividend compounding: cash distributions were assumed to be reinvested into additional shares, increasing the share count from 144.63 to 190.02.

That distinction matters. Looking only at price performance would understate the full economic return. In dividend-paying financial stocks, reinvestment can meaningfully lift long-run results because each dividend purchase adds incremental ownership that can, in turn, generate future dividends.

In this case, Northern Trust paid a cumulative $26.10 per share in dividends over the period. Reinvestment translated those payments into 45.39 additional shares, which then participated in subsequent price appreciation. This is the mechanical core of dividend compounding: more shares, more future income, and greater exposure to any continued rise in the stock price.

Dividend Yield And Yield On Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.52 per share, NTRS currently yields approximately 1.93% using the ending share price of $182.41. A separate measure, yield on cost, compares that same current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $69.14 per share.

On that basis, the yield on cost is 2.79%. The calculation is straightforward:

Current yield: $3.52 divided by $182.41 = 1.93%

$3.52 divided by $182.41 = 1.93% Yield on cost: $3.52 divided by $69.14 = 2.79%

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it is useful for showing how dividend growth can improve the income profile of a long-held position.

Why Buy-And-Hold Results Can Look Different From Expectations

A 10-year holding period smooths some of the market’s interim volatility, but it does not eliminate business or valuation risk. For a firm such as Northern Trust, long-run shareholder returns can be influenced by:

changes in assets under custody or management,

net interest income and interest-rate sensitivity,

expense discipline and operating leverage,

credit quality and capital allocation, and

the valuation multiple investors are willing to pay at entry and exit.

The NTRS example shows a strong realized outcome, but the path of returns over any future decade will depend on those operating and market variables, not on the passage of time alone.

Bottom Line

Northern Trust delivered a solid 10-year buy-and-hold result in this analysis, with reinvested dividends making a meaningful contribution alongside price appreciation. For long-term equity evaluation, total return remains the most informative lens: it captures not only where the stock price went, but also what the cash distributions added along the way.

“In the long run, it’s not just how much money you make that will determine your future prosperity. It’s how much of that money you put to work by saving it and investing it.” — Peter Lynch