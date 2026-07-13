“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price volatility. For shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR), the long-run result has been unusually strong. A $10,000 investment made on July 13, 2016, would have grown to $59,904.83 as of July 10, 2026, based on the share-price performance shown below.

That outcome illustrates a central point about buy-and-hold investing: the most important driver of long-term wealth creation is not whether a stock avoids drawdowns, but whether the underlying business compounds value over time. In BLDR’s case, the gain came entirely from price appreciation rather than dividend reinvestment, making the stock’s operating and market re-rating trajectory especially relevant.

BLDR 10-Year Return Details

BLDR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2016 $10,000



07/13/2016 $59,904



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $12.63 End price/share: $75.69 Starting shares: 791.77 Ending shares: 791.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 499.29% Average annual return: 19.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $59,904.83

What Drove the BLDR Return

The mechanics of the result are straightforward. Builders FirstSource did not contribute to this 10-year return through cash dividends, as reflected in the zero dividend reinvestment figure. Instead, the full gain came from the stock rising from $12.63 to $75.69 per share while the share count remained unchanged at 791.77.

That matters because price-only returns can behave differently from total returns generated by dividend-paying companies. When a stock compounds primarily through capital appreciation, the outcome depends more heavily on business execution, margin durability, capital allocation, and the market’s willingness to assign a higher valuation multiple over time.

Key Takeaways From a 10-Year BLDR Investment

In concise terms, the 10-year BLDR return shows:

A $10,000 investment grew to $59,904.83.

Total return was 499.29%.

The annualized return was 19.61%.

No dividends were reinvested; the gain came from share-price appreciation alone.

These figures underscore why long holding periods can be powerful when a business benefits from sustained earnings growth and favorable industry conditions. They also show why backward-looking returns should be interpreted carefully. A strong decade does not, by itself, establish that the next decade will produce similar compounding.

Why Long-Term Returns Still Involve Volatility

A result like this can create the impression of a smooth path upward, but long-term equity returns rarely develop that way. Cyclical businesses, especially those linked to construction activity, housing demand, remodeling trends, input costs, and broader economic conditions, can experience pronounced swings in revenue expectations and valuation. Buy-and-hold investing is not the absence of volatility; it is the decision to look through volatility when the long-term business case remains intact.

That is why annualized return figures are useful. They convert a large cumulative gain into a standardized growth rate, making it easier to compare one long-term investment with another. In this case, the 19.61% annualized return captures the compounding effect more meaningfully than the headline 499.29% total return alone.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Unless you can watch your stock holding decline by 50% without becoming panic-stricken, you should not be in the stock market.” — Warren Buffett