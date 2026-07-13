“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

Teradyne, Inc. (NASD: TER) delivered an exceptional 10-year total return for investors who bought shares in mid-2016 and held through July 2026. The result illustrates a central principle of long-term equity investing: for a strong operating business, the compounding effect of share price appreciation, together with reinvested dividends, can outweigh the significance of short-term market volatility.

Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 07/13/2016 and assuming all dividends were reinvested, Teradyne stock would have grown to $179,667.23 by 07/10/2026. That equates to a total return of 1,696.11% and an average annual return of 33.50% over the period.

Teradyne 10-Year Return at a Glance

TER 10-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2016 $10,000



07/13/2016 $179,667



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $21.17 End price/share: $359.60 Starting shares: 472.37 Ending shares: 499.47 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.02 Total return: 1,696.11% Average annual return: 33.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $179,667.23

These figures imply that a $10,000 investment increased by nearly 18 times over the period. While the headline result is the ending value, the more useful analytical takeaway is the annualized return: sustaining a 33.50% average annual return over a full decade requires not only a sharply higher stock price, but also the ability of the underlying business to compound value through multiple market environments.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return?

The dominant driver of Teradyne’s 10-year return was capital appreciation. The share price rose from $21.17 to $359.60, accounting for the overwhelming majority of the gain. Dividend reinvestment added incremental value by increasing the investor’s share count from 472.37 shares to 499.47 shares.

That distinction matters. In a stock with a relatively modest dividend yield, compounding is driven primarily by the business and the market’s repricing of that business over time, rather than by cash income alone. Reinvested dividends still contribute to total return, but they are a secondary factor here compared with the scale of the price advance.

Dividend Reinvestment and Share Count Growth

Over the past 10 years, Teradyne paid $4.02 per share in dividends. In this analysis, those dividends are assumed to be reinvested into additional shares using the closing price on each ex-dividend date. As a result, the original share count rose by roughly 27.10 shares over the holding period.

For long-duration investors, this is the essential function of a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP: each distribution purchases a small number of new shares, and those shares can in turn generate additional dividends. The effect is often gradual, but over multi-year holding periods it contributes meaningfully to ending value.

Current Yield vs. Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.52 per share, TER currently yields approximately 0.14% at the ending share price. Measured against the original purchase price of $21.17, however, that same annual dividend equates to a yield on cost of about 2.46%.

This is a useful distinction:

Current yield measures annual dividend income relative to the stock’s current market price.

measures annual dividend income relative to the stock’s current market price. Yield on cost measures annual dividend income relative to the original purchase price.

Yield on cost is most informative as a record of how income has grown on an initial investment base. It is less useful for comparing new opportunities, where current valuation and forward cash generation matter more than historical purchase price.

Why the Long-Term Holding Period Matters

Short-term share price fluctuations can obscure what is happening at the business level. A 10-year return analysis helps isolate the impact of time, compounding, and disciplined holding behavior. In Teradyne’s case, investors who stayed invested through the period captured a result that would have been difficult to appreciate from daily price moves alone.

That does not mean every decade-long holding period produces such an outcome. It does mean that when a company compounds earnings power and the market continues to reward that progress, the combination can produce outsized total returns over time.

Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in Teradyne on 07/13/2016 grew to $179,667.23 by 07/10/2026, assuming dividend reinvestment.

Total return was 1,696.11%, with an average annual return of 33.50%.

The return was driven primarily by share price appreciation, with dividends providing a smaller but positive compounding effect.

Teradyne paid $4.02 per share in dividends over the period, increasing the investor’s share count from 472.37 to 499.47.

At a $0.52 annualized dividend, the current yield is about 0.14%, while yield on cost is about 2.46% based on the 2016 purchase price.

Another investment principle worth keeping in mind:

“Your success in investing will depend in part on your character and guts and in part on your ability to realize, at the height of ebullience and the depth of despair alike, that this too, shall pass.” — Jack Bogle