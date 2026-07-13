“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can provide a useful test of how a stock performs beyond short-term market swings. In that context, Amazon.com Inc (NASD: AMZN) offers a straightforward case study in long-term equity returns: what happened if $10,000 was invested in Amazon stock in July 2021 and held through July 2026.

Amazon is not a dividend stock, so this return profile is driven entirely by share-price appreciation. That matters when evaluating buy-and-hold results. For dividend-paying companies, total return often reflects both capital gains and reinvested distributions. For Amazon, the outcome over this period came from the market value of the shares alone.

Amazon 5-Year Return at a Glance

AMZN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2021 $10,000



07/13/2021 $13,340



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $183.87 End price/share: $245.34 Starting shares: 54.39 Ending shares: 54.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 33.43% Average annual return: 5.94% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,340.21

A $10,000 investment in Amazon stock on 07/13/2021 would have grown to $13,340.21 by 07/10/2026, based on the figures above. That represents a total return of 33.43% and an annualized return of 5.94%.

What Drove the Return

The mechanics are simple. The starting investment purchased 54.39 shares at $183.87 per share. Because Amazon paid no dividend during the period, the share count did not change. The final result therefore reflects only the increase in the stock price to $245.34.

In practical terms, this means Amazon’s five-year buy-and-hold return depended entirely on the market’s willingness to assign a higher value to the business over time. For a company such as Amazon, that valuation is typically shaped by expectations around revenue growth, operating margin expansion, cloud-computing performance, advertising momentum, capital spending discipline, and free-cash-flow generation.

How to Interpret a 5.94% Annualized Return

An annualized return of 5.94% is positive, but it also illustrates an important point about buy-and-hold investing in large-cap growth stocks: even strong businesses can produce uneven shareholder returns when purchased at valuations that already reflect high expectations.

The 2021 to 2026 period for Amazon spanned a mix of market conditions, including post-pandemic normalization in e-commerce demand, changing interest-rate expectations, and shifting investor preferences between growth and profitability. Those forces can materially affect a stock’s path even when the underlying company remains strategically important and operationally durable.

Key Takeaways From This Amazon Buy-and-Hold Example

Initial investment: $10,000.00

Ending value: $13,340.21

Total return: 33.43%

Annualized return: 5.94%

Dividend contribution: none

This is a useful reminder that long-term stock returns come from a combination of business performance, valuation at entry, and time. In Amazon’s case, the company’s scale across e-commerce, cloud infrastructure, and digital advertising supports the long-term investment case, but the realized shareholder return over any five-year window can still vary meaningfully depending on the starting point.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch