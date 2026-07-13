“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long holding period can materially change how an equity investment is evaluated. Short-term price volatility often dominates attention, but long-term total return depends on a different set of drivers: business performance, dividends, reinvestment, and the compounding effect of time. With that framework in mind, this review examines the 20-year return of Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) from July 13, 2006 through July 10, 2026.

Over that period, a $10,000 investment in Bunge Global stock grew to $34,139.91 with dividends reinvested, producing a total return of 241.60% and an annualized return of 6.33%. The result is notable not simply because the ending value more than tripled, but because it illustrates how a meaningful share of long-run performance can come from reinvested cash distributions rather than price appreciation alone.

BG 20-Year Return Details

BG 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/13/2006 $10,000



07/13/2006 $34,139



07/10/2026 End date: 07/10/2026 Start price/share: $51.91 End price/share: $114.32 Starting shares: 192.64 Ending shares: 298.81 Dividends reinvested/share: $32.35 Total return: 241.60% Average annual return: 6.33% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $34,139.91

In practical terms, the investment outcome shows the distinction between headline price performance and fully reinvested total return. Bunge Global shares rose from $51.91 to $114.32 over the measurement period, but the ending share count also increased from 192.64 to 298.81 because dividends were reinvested. That additional accumulation of shares materially lifted the final portfolio value.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the 20-Year Return?

Bunge Global is one of the major global agribusiness and food companies, with operations tied to grain origination, oilseed processing, edible oils, and related food and feed value chains. Businesses in this segment can benefit from durable global demand for agricultural commodities and food ingredients, but they are also exposed to cyclical factors such as crop conditions, trade flows, input costs, crush margins, currency movements, and geopolitical disruptions. That mix tends to produce uneven year-to-year earnings, making long-term analysis especially important.

For a 20-year holding period, the return profile came from two sources:

Capital appreciation: the stock price increased from $51.91 to $114.32.

the stock price increased from $51.91 to $114.32. Dividend compounding: a total of $32.35 per share in dividends was reinvested, increasing the investor’s share count over time.

This is why total return is generally the more useful measure for dividend-paying equities. Price return alone would understate the economic result actually realized by a shareholder who continuously reinvested distributions.

Dividend Impact and Yield on Cost

Dividends played a meaningful role in this outcome. Over the 20 years measured, Bunge Global paid $32.35 per share in aggregate dividends, and those payments were assumed to be reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. Reinvestment matters because each distribution buys additional shares, which can then generate future dividends of their own.

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.88 per share, BG has a current yield of approximately 2.52%. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the starting price of $51.91 per share, the current payout rate implies a yield on cost of 4.85%.

Yield on cost does not indicate current valuation, but it can help illustrate how a steadily paying dividend stock may become more productive over time for a long-term holder. It is particularly relevant when evaluating investments where income generation is an important component of the overall thesis.

Key Takeaways From BG’s 20-Year Performance

Total return matters more than price return alone. Reinvested dividends significantly improved the final result.

Reinvested dividends significantly improved the final result. Time can offset cyclicality. A business exposed to commodity and margin swings can still produce respectable long-run compounding.

A business exposed to commodity and margin swings can still produce respectable long-run compounding. Share accumulation is powerful. The position grew from 192.64 shares to 298.81 shares through dividend reinvestment.

The position grew from 192.64 shares to 298.81 shares through dividend reinvestment. Income characteristics evolve over time. The current dividend rate translates into a higher yield on the original purchase price than the stock’s current market yield.

Bottom Line

Bunge Global’s 20-year return profile shows how a disciplined long-term holding period can convert a cyclical operating business into a solid compounding outcome. A $10,000 investment grew to $34,139.91, supported by both price appreciation and the reinvestment of dividends. For evaluating BG or similar dividend-paying equities, the central lesson is straightforward: long-run total return is the more meaningful measure of investment performance.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“As time goes on, I get more and more convinced that the right method of investment is to put fairly large sums into enterprises which one thinks one knows something about and in the management of which one thoroughly believes.” — John Maynard Keynes