“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can provide a clearer view of investment results than short-term price moves. For shareholders of Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASD: HBAN), that longer horizon shows how both share price appreciation and dividend reinvestment contributed to total return. Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 07/12/2021 and measuring through 07/09/2026, HBAN produced a positive cumulative return with income playing a meaningful role.

HBAN 5-Year Return Snapshot

HBAN 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/12/2021 $10,000



07/12/2021 $15,357



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $14.45 End price/share: $17.76 Starting shares: 692.04 Ending shares: 864.82 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.09 Total return: 53.59% Average annual return: 8.97% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,357.85

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in HBAN grew to $15,357.85 over the period, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 53.59% total return and an annualized return of 8.97%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove HBAN’s Return?

HBAN’s five-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $14.45 to $17.76.

the stock rose from $14.45 to $17.76. Dividend income: shareholders received $3.09 per share over the period, with this analysis assuming those cash payments were reinvested into additional shares.

That reinvestment assumption matters. The initial $10,000 purchased 692.04 shares, but dividend reinvestment increased the ending share count to 864.82. In other words, a meaningful portion of the ending value came from owning more shares over time, not merely from the stock trading higher.

This is an important distinction for bank stocks and other income-oriented equities. When dividend-paying companies are evaluated only on price change, the shareholder experience can be understated. Total return provides the more complete measure because it captures both capital appreciation and the compounding effect of reinvested distributions.

HBAN Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.62 per share, HBAN has a current yield of approximately 3.49% using the ending share price of $17.76.

Another way to frame the income stream is through yield on cost. Using the same $0.62 annualized dividend and the original purchase price of $14.45 per share, the yield on cost is about 4.29%. That figure indicates how the current dividend rate compares with the initial entry price, and it can be a useful lens for long-term holders tracking income generation from an earlier purchase.

Why the Five-Year Period Matters

The period beginning in 2021 spans a meaningful portion of the recent banking cycle. For regional bank stocks such as HBAN, returns over that stretch were influenced by changing interest rates, credit conditions, loan growth trends, deposit competition, and broader sentiment toward the banking sector. Looking across five years helps reduce the noise of short-term volatility and better isolates the combined effect of earnings power, capital returns, and valuation changes.

That does not mean the path was linear. Bank stocks can reprice quickly as markets reassess net interest margins, credit quality, capital requirements, or economic growth expectations. Even so, the HBAN result here shows how a disciplined holding period and dividend reinvestment can materially shape realized outcomes.

Key Takeaways

$10,000 invested in HBAN on 07/12/2021 grew to $15,357.85 by 07/09/2026.

The investment generated a 53.59% total return.

The annualized return was 8.97%.

Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 692.04 to 864.82.

At an annualized dividend of $0.62 per share, the current yield is approximately 3.49% based on the ending share price.

Using the original purchase price, yield on cost is approximately 4.29%.

For long-term investors evaluating HBAN, the central lesson is that total return tells the full story. Price gains mattered, but so did the steady contribution of dividends and the compounding effect of reinvestment.

Here’s one more investment quote before you go:

“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman