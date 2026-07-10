“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A 20-year holding period can change how a stock investment is evaluated. Rather than focusing on short-term price volatility, long-duration analysis emphasizes business durability, dividend reinvestment, and the compounding effect of time. With that framework in mind, the record for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) shows how a buy-and-hold approach would have performed from July 2006 through July 2026.

Over that period, Tapestry produced a strong total return, with capital appreciation supplemented by reinvested dividends. The result is notable not only for the headline gain, but also for what it illustrates about long-term equity returns: a meaningful portion of wealth creation can come from staying invested through multiple market cycles rather than reacting to them.

TPR 20-Year Return Summary

TPR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 07/10/2006 $10,000



07/10/2006 $76,737



07/09/2026 End date: 07/09/2026 Start price/share: $28.32 End price/share: $139.93 Starting shares: 353.11 Ending shares: 548.15 Dividends reinvested/share: $19.06 Total return: 667.02% Average annual return: 10.72% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $76,737.25

The bottom line is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in TPR on 07/10/2006 would have grown to $76,737.25 by 07/09/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 667.02% total return and a 10.72% annualized return. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Tapestry’s 20-year return was not driven solely by the stock’s change in share price. Dividend reinvestment increased the share count from 353.11 shares at the outset to 548.15 shares at the end of the period. That expansion in ownership is a core part of long-term compounding: cash distributions buy additional shares, which can then generate their own future dividends.

Over the period shown above, Tapestry paid $19.06 per share in cumulative dividends that were reinvested. The mechanics are simple, but the effect can be substantial over long horizons, particularly when reinvestment occurs during periods of market weakness, allowing the same dividend dollars to purchase more shares.

In this calculation, dividends are assumed to be reinvested using the closing price on the ex-date. That makes the result a total return measure rather than a price-only return measure, which is generally the more informative way to evaluate long-term stock performance.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, TPR has a current yield of approximately 1.14%, using the ending share price shown above. Another useful lens is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend with the original purchase price of $28.32 per share.

On that basis, TPR’s yield on cost works out to 4.03%. In other words, an investor who purchased shares at the starting price would now be receiving annual dividend income equal to just over 4% of the original per-share cost basis, before considering the benefit of additional shares accumulated through reinvestment.

Key Takeaways From TPR’s 20-Year Return

TPR’s long-term performance highlights several principles that often matter more than short-term market movements:

Annualized returns provide a clearer measure of long-term performance than headline price moves alone.

Total return matters more than price return when a stock pays dividends.

Dividend reinvestment can materially increase ending share count and final portfolio value.

Yield on cost can become more meaningful over time when dividend payments are sustained or increased.

Long holding periods can allow compounding to outweigh interim volatility.

None of this suggests that every 20-year holding period will produce similarly favorable results. It does, however, underscore how disciplined ownership of an individual stock can look very different when measured across decades instead of quarters.

More investment wisdom to consider:

“Every day that you’re not selling an asset in your portfolio, you’re choosing to buy it.” — Sam Zell